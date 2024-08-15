Menu
The Demon Disorder
6.4 IMDb Rating: 4.8
The Demon Disorder

Synopsis

Graham is a man haunted by his past since the death of his father and the estrangement from his two brothers. Jake, his middle brother, contacts Graham claiming that something is horribly wrong. Phillip, their younger brother, is possessed by their deceased father. Graham reluctantly agrees to go and see for himself. With the three brothers back together, they soon realise they are unprepared for the forces against them. With Graham forced to accept that their younger brother is indeed possessed, they soon learn that the sins of their past will not stay hidden. But how do you defeat a presence that knows you inside and out? An anger so powerful it refuses to stay dead? A rage that wants revenge on the sons that murdered him...
The Demon Disorder - trailer
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 27 August 2024
World premiere 15 August 2024
Release date
24 July 2025 Russia ПРОвзгляд
7 August 2025 Belarus
22 May 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
4 September 2024 Philippines R-16
25 October 2024 Poland
15 May 2025 Tajikistan
15 May 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $209,740
Production Formation Pictures
Also known as
The Demon Disorder, Demon, Demon Disorder: Das Böse wächst in uns, Şeytan Bozukluğu, Одержимые: Наследие дьявола
Director
Steven Boyle
Cast
John Noble
Charles Cottier
Dirk Hunter
Liam Wallace
Tobie Webster
6.4
18 votes
4.8 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
argo-kredit 3 August 2025, 13:11
Разовый фильмец о сверхъестественном. Актёрская игра была неплохой. "Милые" деревенские австралийские персонажи. У трёх братьев очень… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 29 August 2025, 12:01
Очень рады были прочитать ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
The Demon Disorder - trailer
The Demon Disorder - trailer in russian
