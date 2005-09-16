Eight unsuspecting high school seniors at a posh boarding school, who delight themselves on playing games of lies, come face-to-face with terror and learn that nobody believes a liar - even when they're telling the truth.
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Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.8IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Quotes
DodgerAvoid suspicion, manipulate your friends, and eliminate your enemies.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.