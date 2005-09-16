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Poster of Cry_Wolf
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Cry_Wolf
5.6

Cry_Wolf

, 2005
Cry_Wolf
USA / Mystery, Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of Cry_Wolf
5.6

Synopsis

Eight unsuspecting high school seniors at a posh boarding school, who delight themselves on playing games of lies, come face-to-face with terror and learn that nobody believes a liar - even when they're telling the truth.

Cast

Julian Morris
Julian Morris
Owen
Lindy Booth
Lindy Booth
Dodger
Jared Padalecki
Jared Padalecki
Tom
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi
Zach Dulli
Gary Cole
Gary Cole
Mr. Matthews
Aaron Fiore
Jesse Janzen
Randall
Sandra McCoy
Mercedes
Kristy Wu
Ethan Cohn
Graham
Erica Yates
Becky
Director Jeff Wadlow
Writer Jeff Wadlow, Beau Bauman
Composer Michael Wandmacher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 13 January 2006
World premiere 16 September 2005
Release date
1 December 2005 Russia Пирамида 16+
1 December 2005 Belarus
16 September 2005 Brazil
8 December 2005 Germany
13 January 2006 Great Britain
1 December 2005 Kazakhstan
16 September 2005 USA
23 March 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $32,586,408
Production Rogue Pictures, Hypnotic
Also known as
Cry Wolf, La próxima víctima, Cry_Wolf, Crier au loup, Cry Wolf Murder Game, Cry Wolf: O Jogo da Mentira, Cry_Wolf - Kiálts farkast!, Cry_Wolf: You Lie, You Die, E-katil, Kłamstwo, Krutá hra, La última víctima, Living the Lie, Na Pele do Lobo, Nickname: Enigmista, To je vuk!, Verkiantis vilkas, Vuk koji plače, Вовк-одинак, Волк_одиночка, クライ・ウルフ 殺人ゲーム, Cry_Wolf Uncut, Cry Wolf - Kiálts farkast!, Vienisas vilkas, Na Pele_ do_ Lobo, Boлк_одиночка

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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