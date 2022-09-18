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I like my new look.

Father Bests I like my new look.

You look bloody hideous!

Lane Klaxon You look bloody hideous!

You're supposed to be dead!

Irmgard Klaxon You're supposed to be dead!

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.