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Poster of Wendell and Wild
5.9
Wendell and Wild - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Wendell and Wild
5.9

Wendell and Wild

, 2022
Wendell and Wild
USA / Animation, Comedy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wendell and Wild
5.9
Wendell and Wild - Trailer
Wendell and Wild  Trailer

Cast

Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele
Wild
Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key
Wendell
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Sister Helley
Ramona Young
Ramona Young
Sweetie
James Hong
James Hong
Father Bests
Lyric Ross
Lyric Ross
Kat
Sam Zelaya
Raul
Tamara Smart
Tamara Smart
Siobhan
Seema Virdi
Sloane
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
Buffalo Belzer
Director Henry Selick
Writer Henry Selick, Jordan Peele, Clay McLeod Chapman
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 October 2022
World premiere 18 September 2022
Release date
21 October 2022 USA
MPAA PG-13
Production Artists First, Gotham Group, Monkeypaw Productions
Also known as
Wendell & Wild, Wendell y Wild, Wendell et Wild, 惡魔兄弟, Vendelas ir Vaildas, Wendell és Wild, Wendell i Wild, Wendell și Wild, Wendell ve Wild, Венделл і Вайлд, Уэнделл и Уайлд, ويندل ووايلد, 웬델 & 와일드, ウェンデルとワイルド, 恶魔兄弟, Wendell and Wild, 温德尔和怀尔德

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Wendell and Wild - Trailer
Wendell and Wild Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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