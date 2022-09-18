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5.9
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Wendell and Wild
5.9
Wendell and Wild
, 2022
Wendell and Wild
USA / Animation, Comedy, Horror / 18+
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5.9
Wendell and Wild
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Jordan Peele
Wild
Keegan-Michael Key
Wendell
Angela Bassett
Sister Helley
Ramona Young
Sweetie
James Hong
Father Bests
Lyric Ross
Kat
Sam Zelaya
Raul
Tamara Smart
Siobhan
Seema Virdi
Sloane
Ving Rhames
Buffalo Belzer
Director
Henry Selick
Writer
Henry Selick
,
Jordan Peele
,
Clay McLeod Chapman
Composer
Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
1 October 2022
World premiere
18 September 2022
Release date
21 October 2022
USA
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Artists First, Gotham Group, Monkeypaw Productions
Also known as
Wendell & Wild, Wendell y Wild, Wendell et Wild, 惡魔兄弟, Vendelas ir Vaildas, Wendell és Wild, Wendell i Wild, Wendell și Wild, Wendell ve Wild, Венделл і Вайлд, Уэнделл и Уайлд, ويندل ووايلد, 웬델 & 와일드, ウェンデルとワイルド, 恶魔兄弟, Wendell and Wild, 温德尔和怀尔德
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Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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Wendell and Wild
Trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Irmgard Klaxon
You're supposed to be dead!
Lane Klaxon
You look bloody hideous!
Father Bests
I like my new look.
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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