Film Reviews
No reviewsWrite review
|4 February 2026
|Russia
|UPI
|8 September 2022
|Brazil
|14 September 2022
|France
|8 September 2022
|Germany
|9 September 2022
|Great Britain
|3 October 2024
|Hungary
|16
|11 October 2024
|Ireland
|9 September 2022
|Spain
|9 September 2022
|USA
In June 2019 writer Gary Dauberman told Den of Geek that his aim with the new version of Salem's Lot is to make vampires terrifying once more. He intends to move away from the sexier, more romanticised depictions of the undead that have pervaded popular culture for much of the past quarter-century, ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Twilight and The Vampire Diaries.