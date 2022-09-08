Menu
Poster of Salem's Lot
6.9 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Salem's Lot

Salem's Lot 18+
Salem's Lot  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 October 2024
World premiere 8 September 2022
Release date
4 February 2026 Russia UPI
8 September 2022 Brazil
14 September 2022 France
8 September 2022 Germany
9 September 2022 Great Britain
3 October 2024 Hungary 16
11 October 2024 Ireland
9 September 2022 Spain
9 September 2022 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $851,156
Production New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Vertigo Entertainment
Also known as
Salem's Lot, El misterio de Salem's Lot, A Hora do Vampiro, Bezeten stad, Borzalmak városa, Brennen muss Salem, Le notti di Salem, Miasteczko Salem, Prokletí Salemu, Salem, Salem's Lot - painajainen, Salem's Lot: Brennen muss Salem, Salemi partii, Zalės valda, Жребий, Салимове лігво, सलेम का लोटा, 呪われた町, 撒冷地
Director
Gary Dauberman
Gary Dauberman
Cast
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Lewis Pullman
Lewis Pullman
Spencer Treat Clark
Spencer Treat Clark
William Sadler
William Sadler
Bill Camp
Bill Camp
Similar films for Salem's Lot
Annabelle Comes Home 6.4
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Strangers: Prey at Night 5.3
Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
The Unholy 6.0
The Unholy (2021)
Annabelle 6.4
Annabelle (2014)
The Mist 7.5
The Mist (2007)
The Last House on the Left 7.0
The Last House on the Left (2009)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown 5.6
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
The Last Exorcism Part II 5.4
The Last Exorcism Part II (2013)
VFW 6.1
VFW (2019)
Ava's Possessions 5.6
Ava's Possessions (2015)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Interesting facts

In June 2019 writer Gary Dauberman told Den of Geek that his aim with the new version of Salem's Lot is to make vampires terrifying once more. He intends to move away from the sexier, more romanticised depictions of the undead that have pervaded popular culture for much of the past quarter-century, ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Twilight and The Vampire Diaries.

Salem's Lot - trailer
Salem's Lot Trailer
