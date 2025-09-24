Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going
1
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
The Bride
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Going
1
Not going
0
Synopsis
In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They bring a murdered woman to life as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.
Expand
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 September 2025
Release date
26 September 2025
Brazil
6 March 2026
Canada
25 September 2025
Czechia
24 September 2025
France
2 October 2025
Germany
26 September 2025
Spain
5 March 2026
Thailand
3 October 2025
Turkey
3 October 2025
USA
5 March 2026
Ukraine
Budget
$80,000,000
Production
Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Bride, A menyasszony, A Noiva, Frankensteins Braut, Untitled Maggie Gyllenhaal Project
Director
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Cast
Christian Bale
Jessie Buckley
Annette Bening
Penelope Cruz
Peter Sarsgaard
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree