Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Poster of Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going 1
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic

Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic

The Bride
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They bring a murdered woman to life as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic - trailer
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic  trailer
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 September 2025
Release date
26 September 2025 Brazil
6 March 2026 Canada
25 September 2025 Czechia
24 September 2025 France
2 October 2025 Germany
26 September 2025 Spain
5 March 2026 Thailand
3 October 2025 Turkey
3 October 2025 USA
5 March 2026 Ukraine
Budget $80,000,000
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Bride, A menyasszony, A Noiva, Frankensteins Braut, Untitled Maggie Gyllenhaal Project
Director
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Cast
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Peter Sarsgaard
Peter Sarsgaard
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic - trailer
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more