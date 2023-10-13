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Poster of The Conference
5.9
The Conference - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Conference
5.9

The Conference

, 2023
Konferensen
Sweden / Comedy, Horror, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Conference
5.9
The Conference - Trailer
The Conference  Trailer

Synopsis

A team-building conference for municipal employees which turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants.

Cast

Katia Winter
Katia Winter
Lina
Eva Melander
Eva Melander
Eva
Bahar Pars
Nadja
Maria Sid
Ingela
Robert Follin
Adam Lundgren
Jonas
Amed Bozan
Amir
Christoffer Nordenrot
Kaj
Claes Hartelius
Torbjörn
Cecilia Nilsson
Cecilia Nilsson
Anette
Lola Zackow
Jenny
Director Patrik Eklund
Writer Patrik Eklund, Thomas Moldestad, Mats Strandberg
Composer Andreas Tengblad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 October 2023
World premiere 13 October 2023
Release date
13 October 2023 Canada R
13 October 2023 India A
13 October 2023 New Zealand R18
13 October 2023 Thailand 18
Production SF Studios
Also known as
Konferensen, The Conference, La conferencia, Séminaire, Conferência Mortal, Csapatépítés, Hội Nghị Chết Chóc, Il convegno, Konferans, Konferansen, Konferencja, Конференция, Конференція, ザ・カンファレンス, 致命团建, 要命会议, 要命會議, همایش

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023

Film Trailers

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The Conference - Trailer
The Conference Trailer
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