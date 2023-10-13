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5.9
Kinoafisha
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The Conference
5.9
The Conference
, 2023
Konferensen
Sweden / Comedy, Horror, Detective / 18+
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5.9
The Conference
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A team-building conference for municipal employees which turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants.
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Cast
Katia Winter
Lina
Eva Melander
Eva
Bahar Pars
Nadja
Maria Sid
Ingela
Robert Follin
Adam Lundgren
Jonas
Amed Bozan
Amir
Christoffer Nordenrot
Kaj
Claes Hartelius
Torbjörn
Cecilia Nilsson
Anette
Lola Zackow
Jenny
Director
Patrik Eklund
Writer
Patrik Eklund
,
Thomas Moldestad
,
Mats Strandberg
Composer
Andreas Tengblad
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
13 October 2023
World premiere
13 October 2023
Release date
13 October 2023
Canada
R
13 October 2023
India
A
13 October 2023
New Zealand
R18
13 October 2023
Thailand
18
Production
SF Studios
Also known as
Konferensen, The Conference, La conferencia, Séminaire, Conferência Mortal, Csapatépítés, Hội Nghị Chết Chóc, Il convegno, Konferans, Konferansen, Konferencja, Конференция, Конференція, ザ・カンファレンス, 致命团建, 要命会议, 要命會議, همایش
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 December 2023
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