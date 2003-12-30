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Poster of Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
3.9

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

, 2003
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
USA / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
3.9

Synopsis

When Emily Woodrow and her friends happen on a treasure chest full of gold coins, they fail to to heed the warnings of a wise old psychic who had foretold that they would encounter trouble with a very nasty and protective Leprechaun.

Cast

Warwick Davis
Warwick Davis
Leprechaun
Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso
Rory
Page Kennedy
Jamie
Donzaleigh Abernathy
Esmeralda
Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Watson
Sticky Fingaz
Cedric
Keesha Sharp
Chanel
Beau Billingslea
Christopher Murray
Mo
Mo
Terence Bernie Hines
Tangi Miller
Emily
Director Steven Ayromlooi
Writer Steven Ayromlooi, Mark Jones
Composer Michael Whittaker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 30 December 2003
Release date
30 December 2003 Mexico C
Budget $1,400,000
Production Lions Gate Entertainment
Also known as
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood, Duende Assassino - O Regresso, Gyilkos kobold 6., Härjapõlvlane 6, Karzeł 6: Powrót do dzielnicy, Leprechaun 6, Leprechaun 6 - Back 2 tha Hood, Leprechaun 6 - De vuelta al vecindario, Leprechaun 6 - Ritorno nel ghetto, Leprechaun 6 : Le Retour, Leprechaun 6: de vuelta al vecindario, Leprechaun 6: El regreso, Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha' Hood, Leprechaun: Back in Da Hood, O Duende Perverso, To xotiko: Epistrofi stin kolasi, Vilenjak 6, Zli vilenjak 6, Лепрекон 6: Домой, Леприкон: Обратно в квартала, दहशत, Лепрекон 6, El Duende Maldito 6 De Regreso al Vecindario, Лепрекон 6: Додому, El Duende Maldito 6 De Vuelta al Vecindario

Film rating

3.9
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3.9 IMDb
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Updated 15 November 2023
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