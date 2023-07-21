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Poster of Natty Knocks
5.9
Natty Knocks - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Natty Knocks
5.9

Natty Knocks

, 2023
Natty Knocks
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Natty Knocks
5.9
Natty Knocks - Trailer
Natty Knocks  Trailer

Synopsis

On Halloween Eve, Britt and the kids she is babysitting have to survive the horror of serial killer Abner Honeywell, who is himself the traumatized son of B-movie horror legend "Natty Knocks".

Cast

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim
Charlotte Fountain-Jardim
Britt
Amit Sareen
Ajay
Channah Zeitung
Jolie
Noen Perez
Robby
Thomas Robie
Wyatt Henderson
Bill Moseley
Bill Moseley
Abner Honeywell
Danielle Harris
Danielle Harris
Diane Henderson
Robert Englund
Robert Englund
Mr. Meredith
Jason James Richter
Jason James Richter
Leo
Will Murden
Rick
Director Dwight H. Little
Writer Jason James Richter, Benjamin Olson
Composer Misha Segal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 July 2023
World premiere 21 July 2023
Production Knock Knock Films
Also known as
Natty Knocks, El Espíritu, Der Fluch der Natty Knocks, Нэтти Нокс

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Natty Knocks - Trailer
Natty Knocks Trailer
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