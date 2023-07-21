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5.9
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Natty Knocks
5.9
Natty Knocks
, 2023
Natty Knocks
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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5.9
Natty Knocks
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
On Halloween Eve, Britt and the kids she is babysitting have to survive the horror of serial killer Abner Honeywell, who is himself the traumatized son of B-movie horror legend "Natty Knocks".
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Cast
Charlotte Fountain-Jardim
Britt
Amit Sareen
Ajay
Channah Zeitung
Jolie
Noen Perez
Robby
Thomas Robie
Wyatt Henderson
Bill Moseley
Abner Honeywell
Danielle Harris
Diane Henderson
Robert Englund
Mr. Meredith
Jason James Richter
Leo
Will Murden
Rick
Director
Dwight H. Little
Writer
Jason James Richter
,
Benjamin Olson
Composer
Misha Segal
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
21 July 2023
World premiere
21 July 2023
Production
Knock Knock Films
Also known as
Natty Knocks, El Espíritu, Der Fluch der Natty Knocks, Нэтти Нокс
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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