Cast
Michael Pizzimenti
Soldier #2
Vincent E. McDaniel
Tibbs
Dino Dos Santos
Bar Fighter
Cast and Crew
Composer
Richard John Baker
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
11 October 2022
World premiere
7 October 2022
MPAA
R
Production
Al Bravo Films, Avail Entertainment, Bijou Cine'
Also known as
Project Legion, Apartment 213, Projekt Leegion, Projekt Legion, Projeto Legião, Proyecto Legión: Después Del Apocalipsis, Проект «Легион», Проект «Легіон», 獵殺213號, 逃寓, 抵挡计划, 军团计划, 丧尸抵挡计划