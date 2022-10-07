Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Project Legion
2.2
Kinoafisha Films Project Legion
2.2

Project Legion

, 2022
Project Legion
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Project Legion
2.2

Synopsis

A former marine awakens to an apocalyptic sight outside of his window and barricades himself from evil creatures that surround his apartment door and terrorize the city.

Cast

Brande Roderick
Cindy
Donald Cerrone
Donald Cerrone
Greg Rourke
Chris Maher
Mills
Michael Pizzimenti
Soldier #2
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Lynn Reiter
Karen
Vincent E. McDaniel
Tibbs
Dino Dos Santos
Bar Fighter
Habib Madison
Doctor
Danny R. Casillas
George
Director Lance Kawas
Writer Lance Kawas, Asif Akbar, Michael Pizzimenti, James Raptoplous, John Sullivan
Composer Richard John Baker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 11 October 2022
World premiere 7 October 2022
MPAA R
Production Al Bravo Films, Avail Entertainment, Bijou Cine'
Also known as
Project Legion, Apartment 213, Projekt Leegion, Projekt Legion, Projeto Legião, Proyecto Legión: Después Del Apocalipsis, Проект «Легион», Проект «Легіон», 獵殺213號, 逃寓, 抵挡计划, 军团计划, 丧尸抵挡计划

Film rating

2.2
Rate 10 votes
2 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more