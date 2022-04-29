Menu
Zebun
Zebun
Zebun
18+
Horror
Thriller
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
26 December 2025
World premiere
29 April 2022
Release date
29 April 2022
Turkey
Budget
0 TRL
Worldwide Gross
$159,447
Production
HM Productions, Zer Film
Also known as
Zebun
Director
Mesut Erbas
Hakan Yusufogullari
Cast
Serap Agalar
Hakan Akgün
Gül Arcan
Murat Ercanli
Cast and Crew
Film rating
3.1
Rate
10
votes
3.1
IMDb
