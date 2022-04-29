Menu
Poster of Zebun
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Zebun

Zebun

Zebun 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 26 December 2025
World premiere 29 April 2022
Release date
29 April 2022 Turkey
Budget 0 TRL
Worldwide Gross $159,447
Production HM Productions, Zer Film
Also known as
Zebun
Director
Mesut Erbas
Hakan Yusufogullari
Cast
Serap Agalar
Hakan Akgün
Gül Arcan
Murat Ercanli
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.1
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
