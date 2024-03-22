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6.3
Kinoafisha Films Hüddam 4: Ahmer
6.3

Hüddam 4: Ahmer

, 2024
Hüddam 4: Ahmer
Turkey / Horror / 18+
6.3

Cast

Eser Agcali
Erdem
Tamer Aktulum
Oktay
Ayse Kaya
Hacer
Melis Saygili
Semiha
Yusuf Inan Gunes
Cafer
Alperen Aktas
Ahmer
Abdullah Koç
Halil
Mehmet Ruzgarli
Hoca
Tugba Sukmen
Gonca
Mehmet Rüzgar Tiryaki
Ahmet
Director Utku Uçar
Writer Utku Uçar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 March 2024
Release date
22 March 2024 Turkey 16+
Budget $75,000
Worldwide Gross $193,761
Production Hayal Sanat, Vagon Film
Also known as
Hüddam 4: Ahmer

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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