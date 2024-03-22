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Hüddam 4: Ahmer
6.3
Hüddam 4: Ahmer
, 2024
Hüddam 4: Ahmer
Turkey / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
6.3
Cast
Eser Agcali
Erdem
Tamer Aktulum
Oktay
Ayse Kaya
Hacer
Melis Saygili
Semiha
Yusuf Inan Gunes
Cafer
Alperen Aktas
Ahmer
Abdullah Koç
Halil
Mehmet Ruzgarli
Hoca
Tugba Sukmen
Gonca
Mehmet Rüzgar Tiryaki
Ahmet
Director
Utku Uçar
Writer
Utku Uçar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
22 March 2024
Release date
22 March 2024
Turkey
16+
Budget
$75,000
Worldwide Gross
$193,761
Production
Hayal Sanat, Vagon Film
Also known as
Hüddam 4: Ahmer
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
4.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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