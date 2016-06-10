Menu
4.5 IMDb Rating: 4.5
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Cell

Cell

Cell 18+
Synopsis

When a mysterious cell phone signal causes apocalyptic chaos, an artist is determined to reunite with his young son in New England.
Cell - trailer in russian
Cell  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 10 June 2016
World premiere 10 June 2016
Release date
7 July 2016 Russia Наше кино 16+
7 July 2016 Belarus
26 August 2016 Great Britain
13 July 2016 Italy
17 February 2017 Japan
7 July 2016 Kazakhstan
6 July 2016 Singapore
6 July 2016 Sweden 15
8 July 2016 USA
7 July 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,323,012
Production The Genre Co., Benaroya Pictures, 120dB Films
Also known as
Cell, Conexión mortal, Signal, Cell Phone, Cell: Chamada Para a Morte, Celloulary, Cellulaire, Celular, Conexão Mortal, El pulso, El Pulso: La llamada del apocalipsis, Frekans, Komórka, L'appel des zombies, La llamada del apocalipsis, Mobil, Mobilais, Mobilusis, Mobitel, Mobla, Puls, Tín Hiệu Diệt Vong, Το κινητό, Клетка, Мобильник, Мобільник, セル, 科技浩劫
Director
Tod Williams
Tod Williams
Cast
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
John Cusack
John Cusack
Isabelle Fuhrman
Isabelle Fuhrman
Stacy Keach
Stacy Keach
Lloyd Kaufman
Lloyd Kaufman
Cast and Crew
4.5
4.5 IMDb
Film Reviews

Howard Gold 14 August 2022, 19:48
Мне понравился ,и концовка огонь.Без хеппи энда.
Goofs

When Ray introduces Denise he says she's from "Haverhill", yet he mispronounces the name — saying "Have-er-hill" instead of the correct "Hay-veril", despite claiming to be from the neighbouring town.

Quotes
Tom McCourt Clay, I'm really sorry about your family.
Clay Riddell Don't be sorry because there is nothing to be sorry about yet.
Cell - trailer in russian
Cell Trailer in russian
Cell - trailer
Cell Trailer
