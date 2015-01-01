Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Chatter
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Chatter

Chatter

Chatter 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Release date
1 January 2015 Greece
Worldwide Gross $4,531
Production Kung Fu Man Films, Heretic Entertainment
Also known as
Chatter, Paranormaalne jutt, Paranormal Chat
Director
Matthew Solomon
Cast
Richard Hatch
Alison Haislip
Brady Smith
Brady Smith
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Chatter
Hollows Grove 4.8
Hollows Grove (2014)
Evidence 6.0
Evidence (2013)
Truth or Dare 6.3
Truth or Dare (2018)

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more