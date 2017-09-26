Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jeepers Creepers III
Poster of Jeepers Creepers III
Poster of Jeepers Creepers III
Poster of Jeepers Creepers III
Рейтинги
5.3 IMDb Rating: 3.9
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Jeepers Creepers III

Jeepers Creepers III

Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Sergeant Tubbs assembles a task force hellbent on destroying The Creeper.
Jeepers Creepers III - trailer in russian
Jeepers Creepers III  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 23 March 2018
World premiere 26 September 2017
Release date
16 November 2017 Russia Парадиз 16+
16 November 2017 Belarus
16 November 2017 Brazil 14
16 November 2017 Kazakhstan
21 December 2017 Thailand
23 November 2017 Ukraine
15 December 2017 Viet Nam
Budget $6,200,000
Worldwide Gross $4,017,852
Production Infinity Films, Village Studios, Ansgar Media
Also known as
Jeepers Creepers 3, El regreso del demonio, Jeepers Creepers III, Джиперс Криперс 3, Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral, Jeepers Creepers: El regreso, Jeepers Creepers: el regreso del demonio, Jeepers Creepers: Ravenous, Jipers Kripers 3, Kẻ Săn Lùng Sợ Hãi 3, Olhos Famintos 3, Siurpuliukai 3, Smakosz 3, Strašno strašilo 3, Джиперс Кріперс 3, リターン・オブ・ジーパーズ・クリーパーズ JEEPERS CREEPERS 3, 毛骨悚然：趕盡殺絕
Director
Victor Salva
Victor Salva
Cast
Gabrielle Haugh
Gabrielle Haugh
Meg Foster
Meg Foster
Jonathan Breck
Jonathan Breck
Carrie Lazar
Carrie Lazar
Don Yesso
Don Yesso
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Jeepers Creepers III
Jeepers Creepers 6.6
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 6.1
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Leatherface 5.2
Leatherface (2017)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Rosewood Lane 5.8
Rosewood Lane (2012)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn 3.7
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021)
Cruel Peter 5.2
Cruel Peter (2019)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood 5.2
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part III 5.6
Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
Haunted: 333 4.8
Haunted: 333 (2015)
31 5.4
31 (2016)
The Institute 4.5
The Institute (2017)

Film rating

5.3
Rate 24 votes
3.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3556
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Лейла Бабаева 17 November 2017, 10:12
на удивление было даже страшно
в целом неплохо
Пусимэн 20 November 2017, 16:46
Отврвтительно!! Поклонникам серии ни при каких обстоятельствах не ходить. -5 из 5
Quotes
Sheriff Dan Tashtego First time I met Gaylen was 23 years ago. On the worst night of her life. Her son Kenny and his date, Darla Cleeway, disappeared on the way to the prom. All they found was a wrecked pickup and no bodies. When Gaylen finally believed what happened to Kenny, she asked if she could join the team. That was the beginning for me. Like last night was the beginning for you.
Sheriff Dan Tashtego [on The Creeper] This thing is ancient
Film Trailers All trailers
Jeepers Creepers III - trailer in russian
Jeepers Creepers III Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Jeepers Creepers III
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more