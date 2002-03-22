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Poster of Dog Soldiers
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Dog Soldiers
6.4

Dog Soldiers

, 2002
Dog Soldiers
Great Britain, USA, Luxembourg / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Dog Soldiers
6.4

Synopsis

A routine military exercise turns into a nightmare in the Scotland wilderness.

Cast

Sean Pertwee
Sean Pertwee
Wells
Kevin McKidd
Cooper
Emma Cleasby
Megan
Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham
Ryan
Thomas Lockyer
Bruce
Darren Morfitt
Spoon
Chris Robson
Joe
Leslie Simpson
Terry
Tina Landini
Camper
Craig Conway
Craig Conway
Camper
Director Neil Marshall
Writer Neil Marshall
Composer Mark Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 22 March 2002
Release date
5 December 2002 Russia 16+
20 March 2003 Australia MA 15+
14 August 2002 France
10 May 2002 Great Britain
10 May 2002 Ireland 18
5 December 2002 Kazakhstan
7 August 2002 Philippines
5 July 2002 Singapore
6 July 2002 Switzerland
5 November 2002 USA
5 December 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,537,283
Production Centurion, Kismet Entertainment Group, The Noel Gay Motion Picture Company
Also known as
Dog Soldiers, Luna llena, Armia wilków, Cães de Caça, Démoni harcosok, Dog Soldiers: Armia wilków, Dog Soldiers: Cães de Caça, Karotājsuņi, Koersõdurid, Köpek askerler, Lobos Assassinos, Night of the Werewolves, O Ataque dos Lobisomens, Panselinos, Pasji vojnici, Psí vojaci, Πανσέληνος, Кучета войници, Псећи војници, Псы-воины, ドッグ・ソルジャー（2002）, 閃靈戰士, 도그 솔저스, ドッグ・ソルジャー

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 6 January 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Dog Soldiers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

In the scene where Wells asks Cooper to knock him out, Kevin McKidd (Cooper) throws a staged punch to begin with, but on the second attempt he misjudges the distance and actually connects with Sean Pertwee (Wells) on the nose. Pertwee didn't feel the blow, however, as he was genuinely drunk for that take.

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