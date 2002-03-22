|5 December 2002
|Russia
|16+
|20 March 2003
|Australia
|MA 15+
|14 August 2002
|France
|10 May 2002
|Great Britain
|10 May 2002
|Ireland
|18
|5 December 2002
|Kazakhstan
|7 August 2002
|Philippines
|5 July 2002
|Singapore
|6 July 2002
|Switzerland
|5 November 2002
|USA
|5 December 2002
|Ukraine
In the scene where Wells asks Cooper to knock him out, Kevin McKidd (Cooper) throws a staged punch to begin with, but on the second attempt he misjudges the distance and actually connects with Sean Pertwee (Wells) on the nose. Pertwee didn't feel the blow, however, as he was genuinely drunk for that take.