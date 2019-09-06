Menu
5.3 IMDb Rating: 5.3
The Other Lamb

The Other Lamb

The Other Lamb 18+
The Other Lamb - trailer in russian
The Other Lamb  trailer in russian
Country Ireland / Belgium / USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 3 April 2020
World premiere 6 September 2019
Release date
21 May 2020 Russia Капелла Фильм 18+
25 June 2020 Czechia
3 July 2020 Great Britain
20 August 2020 Hungary
16 October 2020 Ireland
27 August 2020 Slovakia
3 April 2020 USA
Worldwide Gross $7,385
Production Rooks Nest Entertainment, Rumble Films (II), Subotica
Also known as
The Other Lamb, L'Autre Agneau, El otro cordero, A másik bárány, Córka Boga, Další jehňátko, Dị Giáo Phái, O Rebanho, Öteki Kuzu, Teine lambuke, Ο άλλος αμνός, Інакше ягня, Приди ко мне, 血色羔羊
Director
Malgorzata Szumowska
Malgorzata Szumowska
Cast
Raffey Cassidy
Raffey Cassidy
Denise Gough
Denise Gough
Kelly Campbell
Kelly Campbell
Eve Connolly
Irene Kelleher
Film rating

5.3
13 votes
5.3 IMDb
The Other Lamb - trailer in russian
The Other Lamb Trailer in russian
