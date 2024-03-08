[last lines]

[Eric reads a note he discovered in Sam's cardigan he wears that once belonged to her father]

Samira [voiceover] Eric, you better take care of my cat. Don't rub his belly. He doesn't like that. And don't feed him too much. He'll get fat.

[Sam is shown walking alone listening to "Feeling Good" on her iPod Nano attached to a boombox she carries.]

Samira [voiceover] And thank you. Thank you for bringing me home. Thank you for helping me live again. I had forgotten how the city sings. You can hear when you're quiet.

[Sam gazes around the abandoned Harlem one last time.]

Samira [voiceover] It's good to have been back.