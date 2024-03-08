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Poster of A Quiet Place: Day One
6.8
A Quiet Place: Day One - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Quiet Place: Day One
6.8

A Quiet Place: Day One

, 2024
A Quiet Place: Day One
USA / Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Quiet Place: Day One
6.8
A Quiet Place: Day One - Trailer
A Quiet Place: Day One  Trailer

Synopsis

As New York City is invaded by alien creatures who hunt by sound, a woman named Sammy fights to survive.

Cast

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
Samira
Joseph Quinn
Joseph Quinn
Eric
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Henri
Denis O'Hare
Denis O'Hare
Alex Wolff
Alex Wolff
Reuben
Eliane Umuhire
Zena
Takunda Khumalo
Osahar
Alfie Todd
Max
Avy Berry
Young Sister
Ronnie Le Drew
Marvin Monroe
Benjamin Wong
Cashier
Director Michael Sarnoski
Writer Scott Beck, John Krasinski, Jeff Nichols, Bryan Woods, Michael Sarnoski
Composer Alexis Grapsas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 July 2024
World premiere 8 March 2024
Release date
29 June 2024 Russia
4 July 2024 Argentina +13
27 June 2024 Australia M
27 June 2024 Austria 16
28 June 2024 Azerbaijan
26 June 2024 Belgium 16
28 June 2024 Brazil
27 June 2024 Brunei Darussalam
28 June 2024 Bulgaria
28 June 2024 Canada
28 June 2024 China
27 June 2024 Croatia 12
28 June 2024 Czechia
27 June 2024 Denmark 15
27 June 2024 Dominican Republic
28 June 2024 Estonia
28 June 2024 Finland
28 June 2024 France
27 June 2024 Georgia R
28 June 2024 Germany
28 June 2024 Great Britain
27 June 2024 Greece
27 June 2024 Hong Kong
27 June 2024 Hungary 16
28 June 2024 Iceland Unrated
26 June 2024 Indonesia 13+
27 June 2024 Israel
26 June 2024 Italy
28 June 2024 Japan
27 June 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
28 June 2024 Kyrgyzstan
28 June 2024 Latvia N16
8 March 2024 Lithuania
27 June 2024 Malaysia
28 June 2024 Mexico
28 June 2024 Moldova
27 June 2024 Montenegro o.A.
27 June 2024 Netherlands
27 June 2024 New Zealand M
28 June 2024 Norway
28 June 2024 Poland
27 June 2024 Portugal
27 June 2024 Puerto Rico PG-13
28 June 2024 Romania o.A.
27 June 2024 Serbia o.A.
27 June 2024 Singapore
27 June 2024 Slovakia 15
28 June 2024 South Africa
26 June 2024 South Korea
28 June 2024 Spain
28 June 2024 Sweden
26 June 2024 Taiwan 12+
28 June 2024 Tajikistan
27 June 2024 Thailand
28 June 2024 Turkey
27 June 2024 UAE TBC
28 June 2024 USA
27 June 2024 Ukraine
28 June 2024 Uzbekistan
28 June 2024 Viet Nam
Budget $67,000,000
Worldwide Gross $261,907,653
Production Paramount Pictures, Platinum Dunes, Sunday Night
Also known as
A Quiet Place: Day One, Un lugar en silencio: Día uno, A Quiet Place: Tag Eins, Um Lugar Silencioso: Dia Um, Тихое место: День первый, A Quiet Place - Giorno 1, A Quiet Place Part III, Ciche miejsce: Dzień pierwszy, Fără zgomot: Ziua 1, Hang nélkül: Első nap, Hiljainen paikka: Päivä yksi, Kena vaikne kohake: Esimene päev, Klusā pasaule: Pirmā diena, Makom Sha'ket: Ha'Yom Ha'Rishon, Mjesto tišine: Dan prvi, Sans un bruit : Jour 1, Sans un bruit: jour 1, Sessiz Bir Yer: Birinci Gün, Tiché miesto: Prvý deň, Tiché místo: První den, Tylos Zona. Pirmoji Diena, Um Lugar Silencioso: Parte III, Un coin tranquille: Jour 1, Un lugar tranquilo: Día 1, Vùng Đất Câm Lặng: Ngày Một, Ένα ήσυχο μέρος: Ημέρα πρώτη, Нито звук: Ден първи, Тихе місце: День перший, Тихо место: Дан први, クワイエット・プレイス Day 1, 噤界：入侵日, 寂静之地：入侵日, 寂静之地前传, 無聲絕境外傳：首襲日, Səssiz Bir Yer: Birinci Gün, Un lugar en silencio

Film rating

6.8
Rate 61 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2336 In the Drama genre  993 In the Horror genre  191 In the Sci-Fi genre  302 In films of USA  1425 In films of 2024  126
Updated 11 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Quiet Place: Day One - Trailer
A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer
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Quotes

[last lines]
[Eric reads a note he discovered in Sam's cardigan he wears that once belonged to her father]
Samira [voiceover] Eric, you better take care of my cat. Don't rub his belly. He doesn't like that. And don't feed him too much. He'll get fat.
[Sam is shown walking alone listening to "Feeling Good" on her iPod Nano attached to a boombox she carries.]
Samira [voiceover] And thank you. Thank you for bringing me home. Thank you for helping me live again. I had forgotten how the city sings. You can hear when you're quiet.
[Sam gazes around the abandoned Harlem one last time.]
Samira [voiceover] It's good to have been back.
[Sam unplugs the earbuds which results in the creature to appear from behind.]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Lupita Nyong'o had a fear of cats and even asked Michael Sarnoski to replace the animal she was supposed to interact with. When he declined, she underwent exposure therapy. She said she had been terrified of cats, unable to be in a room with one and wary of them, almost certain they were out to get her. Because she was determined to play Sam, who owns a cat, she decided to face that fear. They hired someone to bring cats to her in Los Angeles; over several days she observed them and asked lots of questions, and when she felt brave enough she touched one, then two, until she was stroking them and able to hold a cat without panicking. She conquered her fear and later went on to adopt a cat of her own.

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