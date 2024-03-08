As New York City is invaded by alien creatures who hunt by sound, a woman named Sammy fights to survive.
|29 June 2024
|Russia
|4 July 2024
|Argentina
|+13
|27 June 2024
|Australia
|M
|27 June 2024
|Austria
|16
|28 June 2024
|Azerbaijan
|26 June 2024
|Belgium
|16
|28 June 2024
|Brazil
|27 June 2024
|Brunei Darussalam
|28 June 2024
|Bulgaria
|28 June 2024
|Canada
|28 June 2024
|China
|27 June 2024
|Croatia
|12
|28 June 2024
|Czechia
|27 June 2024
|Denmark
|15
|27 June 2024
|Dominican Republic
|28 June 2024
|Estonia
|28 June 2024
|Finland
|28 June 2024
|France
|27 June 2024
|Georgia
|R
|28 June 2024
|Germany
|28 June 2024
|Great Britain
|27 June 2024
|Greece
|27 June 2024
|Hong Kong
|27 June 2024
|Hungary
|16
|28 June 2024
|Iceland
|Unrated
|26 June 2024
|Indonesia
|13+
|27 June 2024
|Israel
|26 June 2024
|Italy
|28 June 2024
|Japan
|27 June 2024
|Kazakhstan
|16+
|28 June 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|28 June 2024
|Latvia
|N16
|8 March 2024
|Lithuania
|27 June 2024
|Malaysia
|28 June 2024
|Mexico
|28 June 2024
|Moldova
|27 June 2024
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|27 June 2024
|Netherlands
|27 June 2024
|New Zealand
|M
|28 June 2024
|Norway
|28 June 2024
|Poland
|27 June 2024
|Portugal
|27 June 2024
|Puerto Rico
|PG-13
|28 June 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|27 June 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|27 June 2024
|Singapore
|27 June 2024
|Slovakia
|15
|28 June 2024
|South Africa
|26 June 2024
|South Korea
|28 June 2024
|Spain
|28 June 2024
|Sweden
|26 June 2024
|Taiwan
|12+
|28 June 2024
|Tajikistan
|27 June 2024
|Thailand
|28 June 2024
|Turkey
|27 June 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|28 June 2024
|USA
|27 June 2024
|Ukraine
|28 June 2024
|Uzbekistan
|28 June 2024
|Viet Nam
Lupita Nyong'o had a fear of cats and even asked Michael Sarnoski to replace the animal she was supposed to interact with. When he declined, she underwent exposure therapy. She said she had been terrified of cats, unable to be in a room with one and wary of them, almost certain they were out to get her. Because she was determined to play Sam, who owns a cat, she decided to face that fear. They hired someone to bring cats to her in Los Angeles; over several days she observed them and asked lots of questions, and when she felt brave enough she touched one, then two, until she was stroking them and able to hold a cat without panicking. She conquered her fear and later went on to adopt a cat of her own.