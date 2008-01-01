Cast
Sandra Louise Douglas
April
Robin Morris
Daniel's Son
Max Adair
April's Brother
John Erskine
April's Grandfather
Samantha Mullaney
April's Mother
Phyllis Douglas
April's Grandmother
Cast and Crew
Director
Kerry Anne Mullaney
Writer
Kerry Anne Mullaney, Kris R. Bird
Composer
Felix Erskine, David Wilsoni
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
1 January 2008
Production
Mothcatcher Films
Also known as
The Dead Outside, Antes de Morir, Morde Dar Biroon, Pandemia, Pandémie, Zombie Biohazard: The Dead Outside..., По ту сторону смерти