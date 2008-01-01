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Poster of The Dead Outside
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Dead Outside
4.1

The Dead Outside

, 2008
The Dead Outside
Great Britain / Horror, Mystery, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Dead Outside
4.1

Cast

Alton Milne
Daniel
Sandra Louise Douglas
April
Vivienne Harvey
Eleanor
Robin Morris
Daniel's Son
Sharon Osdin
Kate
Max Adair
April's Brother
John Erskine
April's Grandfather
Samantha Mullaney
April's Mother
Phyllis Douglas
April's Grandmother
Mona Thomson
Neighbour
Director Kerry Anne Mullaney
Writer Kerry Anne Mullaney, Kris R. Bird
Composer Felix Erskine, David Wilsoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 January 2008
Release date
1 January 2008 USA
Production Mothcatcher Films
Also known as
The Dead Outside, Antes de Morir, Morde Dar Biroon, Pandemia, Pandémie, Zombie Biohazard: The Dead Outside..., По ту сторону смерти

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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