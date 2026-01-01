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Poster of The Wicker Man
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Wicker Man
7.5

The Wicker Man

, 1973
The Wicker Man
Great Britain / Mystery, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Wicker Man
7.5

Cast

Edward Woodward
Sergeant Howie
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
Lord Summerisle
Diane Cilento
Miss Rose
Britt Ekland
Willow
Ingrid Pitt
Librarian
Lindsay Kemp
Alder MacGreagor
Russell Waters
Harbour Master
Aubrey Morris
Gravedigger
Aubrey Morris
Gravedigger
Irene Sunters
May Morrison
Walter Carr
School Master
Director Robin Hardy
Writer Anthony Shaffer
Composer Paul Giovanni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 18 January 1974
Release date
25 January 1974 Russia 18+
31 October 1974 Brazil
10 January 2007 France
23 January 2009 Germany
26 September 2013 Great Britain
18 January 1974 Ireland
21 March 1998 Japan
25 January 1974 Kazakhstan
25 January 1974 Latvia
19 October 2023 Netherlands
19 September 1974 Norway
6 December 2019 Spain 18
15 May 1974 USA
25 January 1974 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $810,000
Worldwide Gross $912,148
Production British Lion Film Corporation
Also known as
The Wicker Man, El culto siniestro, Wicker Man. El hombre de mimbre, Плетеный человек, A vesszőből font ember, Anthony Shaffer's The Wicker Man, Čovjek od pruća, De gevlochten god, Dödlig skörd, El hombre de mimbre, Hình Nhân Liễu Gai, Hörmə adam, Karklu zmogus, Kult, L'uomo di vimini, Lanetli Ada, Le dieu d'osier, Moz iz protja, Narrenes konge, O Homem de Palha, O Sacrifício, Offerfesten, Ohvripidu, Pleteznik, Słomiane bóstwo, The Wickerman, To katarameno skiahtro, To'qilgan odam, Uhrijuhla, Το καταραμένο σκιάχτρο, Өрілген адам, Плетена людина, Плетений чоловік, Плетеният човек, Човек од прућа, ウィッカーマン, 異教徒, Slomiane bóstwo, 柳条人, 위커 맨

Film rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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