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Film rating
7.5
Rate14 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
Lord SummerisleDo sit down, Sergeant. Shocks are so much better absorbed with the knees bent.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.