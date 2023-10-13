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Ghosts of the Void
5.9
Ghosts of the Void
, 2023
Ghosts of the Void
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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5.9
Ghosts of the Void
Trailer
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Synopsis
Spending the night in her car, a newly homeless woman wrestles with exhaustion, her crumbling marriage, and the threat of mysterious, masked strangers.
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Cast
Michael Reagan
Tyler Wilson
Tedra Millan
Jen Wilson
Nancy Wagner
Mom
Chris Amos
White Mask
Carter Shimp
Teen 2
Samuel Taylor
Homeless Man
Matt Bowdren
Red Mask
Eli Hamilton
Blue Mask
Director
Jason Miller
Writer
Jason Miller
Composer
Devin Delaney
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
7 November 2023
World premiere
13 October 2023
Production
Slated, Speakeasy
Also known as
Ghosts of the Void, The Lot, Призраки пустоты
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
4.6
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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