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Poster of Ghosts of the Void
5.9
Ghosts of the Void - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ghosts of the Void
5.9

Ghosts of the Void

, 2023
Ghosts of the Void
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ghosts of the Void
5.9
Ghosts of the Void - Trailer
Ghosts of the Void  Trailer

Synopsis

Spending the night in her car, a newly homeless woman wrestles with exhaustion, her crumbling marriage, and the threat of mysterious, masked strangers.

Cast

Michael Reagan
Tyler Wilson
Tedra Millan
Jen Wilson
Nancy Wagner
Mom
Chris Amos
White Mask
Carter Shimp
Teen 2
Samuel Taylor
Homeless Man
Matt Bowdren
Red Mask
Eli Hamilton
Blue Mask
Director Jason Miller
Writer Jason Miller
Composer Devin Delaney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 November 2023
World premiere 13 October 2023
Production Slated, Speakeasy
Also known as
Ghosts of the Void, The Lot, Призраки пустоты

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ghosts of the Void - Trailer
Ghosts of the Void Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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