ProductionUnited Artists, American Zoetrope, Cinerenta-Cinebeta
Also known as
Jeepers Creepers, El demonio, Morts de peur, Джиперс Криперс, 23 Primaveras, Aki bújt, aki nem, Džīpers Krīpers, El Mensajero de Satanás, Here Comes the Boogeyman, Jeepers Creepers - Es ist angerichtet, Jeepers Creepers - Il canto del diavolo, Jeepers Creepers : Le Chant du diable, Jeepers creepers: El terror existe, Jipers Kripers, Kẻ Săn Lùng Sợ Hãi, Olhos Famintos, Siaubas baubas, Smakosz, Strašno strašilo, Tenebre, Джиперс Кріперс, Крийпър, ジーパーズ・クリーパーズ, 毛骨悚然, Dzhypers Kripers, El demonio: Camino al terror, جیپرز کریپرز, Dzhipers Kripers, Jeepers Creepers 1, مترسک ترسناک
Trish[Darry wants to climb down in the pipe leading to the Creeper's House of Pain]You know the part in scary movies when somebody does something really stupid, and everybody hates them for it? This is it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.