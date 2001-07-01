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Poster of Jeepers Creepers
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Jeepers Creepers
6.6

Jeepers Creepers

, 2001
Jeepers Creepers
USA, Germany / Detective, Horror / 18+
Poster of Jeepers Creepers
6.6

Synopsis

A brother and sister driving home through isolated countryside for spring break encounter a flesh-eating creature which is on the last day of its ritualistic eating spree.

Cast

Gina Philips
Gina Philips
Trish
Justin Long
Justin Long
Darry
Jonathan Breck
Jonathan Breck
The Creeper
Patricia Belcher
Patricia Belcher
Jezelle Gay Hartman
Eileen Brennan
The Cat Lady
Brandon Smith
Sergeant Davis Tubbs
Peggy Sheffield
Waitress Beverly
Jeffrey William Evans
Manager
Patrick Cherry
Binky
Jon Beshara
Trooper Gideon
Director Victor Salva
Writer Victor Salva
Composer Bennett Salvay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 1 July 2001
Release date
18 October 2001 Russia 16+
10 January 2002 Argentina
17 January 2002 Australia
30 January 2002 Belgium
9 November 2001 Brazil
1 July 2001 Canada
13 December 2001 Czechia
3 July 2002 France
3 January 2002 Germany
19 October 2001 Great Britain
19 October 2002 Greece
11 October 2001 Hong Kong
31 October 2002 Hungary
23 November 2001 Iceland
19 April 2002 India
19 October 2001 Ireland
27 December 2001 Israel
23 August 2002 Italy
9 February 2002 Japan
18 October 2001 Kazakhstan
21 August 2002 Kuwait
25 January 2002 Mexico
10 January 2002 Netherlands
18 January 2002 Norway
31 January 2002 Peru
8 November 2001 Philippines
9 August 2002 Poland
10 May 2002 Portugal
1 November 2002 Romania
1 December 2001 Singapore
9 November 2001 Spain
28 June 2002 Sweden
21 June 2002 Taiwan
30 August 2002 Turkey
31 August 2001 USA
18 October 2001 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $59,371,303
Production United Artists, American Zoetrope, Cinerenta-Cinebeta
Also known as
Jeepers Creepers, El demonio, Morts de peur, Джиперс Криперс, 23 Primaveras, Aki bújt, aki nem, Džīpers Krīpers, El Mensajero de Satanás, Here Comes the Boogeyman, Jeepers Creepers - Es ist angerichtet, Jeepers Creepers - Il canto del diavolo, Jeepers Creepers : Le Chant du diable, Jeepers creepers: El terror existe, Jipers Kripers, Kẻ Săn Lùng Sợ Hãi, Olhos Famintos, Siaubas baubas, Smakosz, Strašno strašilo, Tenebre, Джиперс Кріперс, Крийпър, ジーパーズ・クリーパーズ, 毛骨悚然, Dzhypers Kripers, El demonio: Camino al terror, جیپرز کریپرز, Dzhipers Kripers, Jeepers Creepers 1, مترسک ترسناک

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Jeepers Creepers

Quotes

Trish [Darry wants to climb down in the pipe leading to the Creeper's House of Pain] You know the part in scary movies when somebody does something really stupid, and everybody hates them for it? This is it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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