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Poster of The Terror
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Terror
5.1

The Terror

, 1963
The Terror
USA / Horror, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Terror
5.1

Synopsis

A young officer in Napoleon's army pursues a mysterious woman to the castle of an elderly Baron.

Cast

Boris Karloff
Boris Karloff
Eric
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Lt. Andre Duvalier
Sandra Knight
Ghost of Ilsa The Baroness Von Leppe
Dick Miller
Stefan
Dorothy Neumann
Eric's Mother
Jonathan Haze
Gustaf
Rick Dean
Director Roger Corman, Monte Hellman, Jack Hill, Jack Nicholson, Francis Ford Coppola
Writer Leo Gordon, Jack Hill
Composer Ronald Stein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1963
Online premiere 14 October 2011
World premiere 17 June 1963
Release date
17 June 1963 Canada PG
20 May 1965 Mexico
20 May 1965 Peru
17 June 1963 USA
Production Roger Corman Productions
Also known as
The Terror, El terror, Terror, Teror, O Terror, The Haunting, The Night of Terror, The Terror - Schloß des Schreckens, A terror, Die Dame aus dem Meer, Esrarengiz Şato, Frankestayn Ölüm Saçıyor, Genfærdets terror, I ekdikisis mias nekris, I terrorens våld, Kauhujen linna, Kauhun vallassa, Kojô no bôrei, L'Halluciné, La vergine di cera, Lady of the Shadows, Le Château de la terreur, Pahin kaikista, Proganjanje, Roger Corman's The Terror, Roger Corman's The Terror: Original Uncut Version, Sombras do Terror, Strach, Terror House - Das Haus des Todes, Terror House - Haus des Todes, Terror no Castelo, Terror no Castelo Von Leppe, Terrorin vallassa, The Castle of Terror, The Haunting - Vision des Grauens, Η εκδίκηση μιας νεκρής, Η εκδίκησις μιας νεκρής, Τρόμος, Жах, Отмъщението, Террор, 古城の亡霊, 恐怖古堡, 羅傑科曼之古堡驚魂, Terror House, The Terror - La vergine di cera

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
5.1 IMDb

Quotes

Helene The crypt! It must be destroyed, and with it the dead.
Andre Don't speak of the dead anymore. You're with me now.
Helene I am possessed of the dead.
Andre You're a warm living woman. Who has told you these things?
Helene The dead.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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