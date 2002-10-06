ProductionApolloMedia Distribution, Bavaria Film, F.A.M.E. Film & Music Entertainment AG
Also known as
Deathwatch, La sombra del mal, La tranchée, A végzet őrei, Death Front, Deathwatch - frontul morţii, Deathwatch - La trincea del male, Deathwatch - tranşea morţii, Dolina cieni, Guerreiros do Inferno, Mirties sargyboje, Mrtvá hlídka, Mrtva straza, No Man's Land, O Olhar da Morte, To katafygio tou ehthrou, Untitled Great War Project, Untitled WWI Trench Horror, Το καταφύγιο του εχθρού, На страже смерти, デス・フロント, 勾魂戰地, 勾魂谷
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.9IMDb
Quotes
Sgt. David TateAll right, boys lets get this trench secure.
Pfc. Charlie ShakespeareSarge.
Pvt. Thomas QuinnYes, sergeant.
Pvt. Jack HawkstoneYes, sarge.
Pvt. Barry StarinskiFuckin' hell, sarge.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
In the film's audio commentary, Andy Serkis admitted he had no idea what was going on in the film as it approached the third act.