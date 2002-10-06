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Poster of Deathwatch
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Deathwatch
5.6

Deathwatch

, 2002
Deathwatch
Germany / Horror, War, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Deathwatch
5.6

Cast

Rúaidhrí Conroy
Pvt. Colin Chevasse
Laurence Fox
Capt. Bramwell Jennings
Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Pfc. Charlie Shakespeare
Dean Lennox Kelly
Pvt. Willie McNess
Mike Downey
Martin Plummer
Roman Horák
German soldier
Torben Liebrecht
Friedrich
Kris Marshall
Kris Marshall
Pvt. Barry Starinski
Hans Matheson
Pvt. Jack Hawkstone
Hugh O'Conor
Anthony Bradford
Director M.J. Bassett
Writer M.J. Bassett
Composer Curt Cress, Chris Weller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 6 October 2002
Release date
8 January 2003 France
7 January 2003 Germany
6 December 2002 Great Britain
6 October 2002 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,270,658
Production ApolloMedia Distribution, Bavaria Film, F.A.M.E. Film & Music Entertainment AG
Also known as
Deathwatch, La sombra del mal, La tranchée, A végzet őrei, Death Front, Deathwatch - frontul morţii, Deathwatch - La trincea del male, Deathwatch - tranşea morţii, Dolina cieni, Guerreiros do Inferno, Mirties sargyboje, Mrtvá hlídka, Mrtva straza, No Man's Land, O Olhar da Morte, To katafygio tou ehthrou, Untitled Great War Project, Untitled WWI Trench Horror, Το καταφύγιο του εχθρού, На страже смерти, デス・フロント, 勾魂戰地, 勾魂谷

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Sgt. David Tate All right, boys lets get this trench secure.
Pfc. Charlie Shakespeare Sarge.
Pvt. Thomas Quinn Yes, sergeant.
Pvt. Jack Hawkstone Yes, sarge.
Pvt. Barry Starinski Fuckin' hell, sarge.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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