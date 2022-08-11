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Poster of Demon Pit
3.5
Kinoafisha Films Demon Pit
3.5

Demon Pit

, 2022
Demon Pit
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Demon Pit
3.5

Synopsis

A group of Rogue Angels assigned to deliver damned souls to hell turn dark, becoming executioners of mankind before they have the opportunity to repent.

Cast

Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Librarian
Dean Cain
Dean Cain
Roshan
Robert Davi
Robert Davi
Dee
Richard Grieco
Stewart
Mindy Robinson
Mindy Robinson
Jezebel
Randy Couture
Randy Couture
G Man
Chuck Zito
Biker
Gianni Capaldi
Gianni Capaldi
Father Dupre
Mark Justice
Franklin
Tara Cardinal
Morrigan
Tevy Poe
Tevy Poe
TJ Millard
Elder Thomas
Director Lance Kawas
Writer Mindy Robinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 11 August 2022
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $890
Production Bulldog Brothers Entertainment, Enhanced Media, Hannibal Films
Also known as
Demon Hunters, Cazadores Oscuros, DA, Demon's Pit, Diabelska otchłań, デーモン・ハンターズ

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3 IMDb
Updated 22 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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