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Demon Pit
3.5
Demon Pit
, 2022
Demon Pit
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.5
Synopsis
A group of Rogue Angels assigned to deliver damned souls to hell turn dark, becoming executioners of mankind before they have the opportunity to repent.
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Cast
Michael Madsen
Librarian
Dean Cain
Roshan
Robert Davi
Dee
Richard Grieco
Stewart
Mindy Robinson
Jezebel
Randy Couture
G Man
Chuck Zito
Biker
Gianni Capaldi
Father Dupre
Mark Justice
Franklin
Tara Cardinal
Morrigan
Tevy Poe
TJ Millard
Elder Thomas
Director
Lance Kawas
Writer
Mindy Robinson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
World premiere
11 August 2022
Budget
$4,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$890
Production
Bulldog Brothers Entertainment, Enhanced Media, Hannibal Films
Also known as
Demon Hunters, Cazadores Oscuros, DA, Demon's Pit, Diabelska otchłań, デーモン・ハンターズ
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Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
3
IMDb
Updated 22 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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