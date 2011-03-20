Menu
7.0
IMDb Rating: 7
2 posters
BlinkyTM
BlinkyTM
BlinkyTM
18+
Horror
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
A young boy living in the near future looks for an escape from a home with arguing parents. As a way to cope with the recent arguments from his parents he receives a robot companion that he ends up abusing.
BlinkyTM
teaser
teaser
Country
USA / Ireland
Runtime
13 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
20 March 2011
Release date
20 March 2011
Russia
18+
20 March 2011
Kazakhstan
21 March 2011
USA
20 March 2011
Ukraine
Production
Image Now, Alturas Films, Logolite Entertainment
Also known as
BlinkyTM, Bad Robot, Kako robot, Κακό ρομπότ, Плохой робот
Director
Ruairi Robinson
Cast
Max Records
Jennie Fontana
James Nardini
Caroline Rich
Corbin Timbrook
Cast and Crew
7.0
13
votes
7
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Alex Neville
[as Blinky starts to stutter]
Stupid fucking robot!
[turns Blinky off]
