Poster of BlinkyTM
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7
BlinkyTM

BlinkyTM

BlinkyTM 18+
Synopsis

A young boy living in the near future looks for an escape from a home with arguing parents. As a way to cope with the recent arguments from his parents he receives a robot companion that he ends up abusing.
Country USA / Ireland
Runtime 13 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 March 2011
Release date
20 March 2011 Russia 18+
20 March 2011 Kazakhstan
21 March 2011 USA
20 March 2011 Ukraine
Production Image Now, Alturas Films, Logolite Entertainment
Also known as
BlinkyTM, Bad Robot, Kako robot, Κακό ρομπότ, Плохой робот
Director
Ruairi Robinson
Cast
Max Records
Jennie Fontana
James Nardini
Caroline Rich
Corbin Timbrook
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Film Trailers
