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Poster of Hollow Man
6.4
Hollow Man - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hollow Man
6.4

Hollow Man

, 2000
Hollow Man
USA, Germany / Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror, Action, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hollow Man
6.4
Hollow Man - Trailer
Hollow Man  Trailer

Synopsis

Scientists discover how to make people invisible, but their test subject becomes an insane killer who stalks them.

Cast

Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon
Sebastian Caine
Mary Randle
Janice Walton
Greg Grunberg
Greg Grunberg
Carter Abbey
Kim Dickens
Kim Dickens
Sarah Kennedy
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Matthew Kensington
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Linda McKay
William Devane
Dr. Kramer
Joey Slotnick
Joey Slotnick
Frank Chase
Rhona Mitra
Rhona Mitra
Sebastian's Neighbor
Pablo Espinosa
Warehouse Guard
Director Paul Verhoeven
Writer Gary Scott Thompson, Andrew W. Marlowe
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 15 May 2022
World premiere 2 August 2000
Release date
15 October 2000 Russia 16+
7 September 2000 Argentina
24 August 2000 Australia
20 September 2000 Belgium
29 September 2000 Brazil
4 August 2000 Canada
12 October 2000 Croatia
21 September 2000 Czechia
6 October 2000 Denmark
14 September 2000 Egypt
29 September 2000 Estonia
15 September 2000 Finland
20 September 2000 France
12 October 2000 Germany
29 September 2000 Great Britain
29 September 2000 Greece
7 September 2000 Hong Kong
21 September 2000 Hungary
22 September 2000 Iceland
24 November 2000 India
9 November 2000 Indonesia
29 September 2000 Ireland
7 September 2000 Israel
13 October 2000 Italy
14 October 2000 Japan
15 October 2000 Kazakhstan
19 May 2001 Kuwait
7 September 2000 Malaysia
24 August 2000 Netherlands
31 August 2000 New Zealand
29 September 2000 Norway
7 September 2000 Peru
11 October 2000 Philippines
8 September 2000 Poland
1 September 2000 Portugal
19 October 2000 Slovakia 15
9 November 2000 Slovenia
2 September 2000 South Korea
30 August 2000 Spain
8 September 2000 Sweden
21 September 2000 Switzerland
8 September 2000 Turkey
4 August 2000 USA
15 October 2000 Ukraine
1 November 2000 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $95,000,000
Worldwide Gross $190,213,455
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Hollow Man, El hombre sin sombra, Невидимка, 透明人, Aorato aggigma, Árnyék nélkül, Čovek bez senke, Čovjek bez tijela, Człowiek widmo, Görünmeyen Tehlike, Hollow Man - Mies ilman varjoa, Hollow Man - Unsichtbare Gefahr, Hollow Man : L'Homme sans ombre, Invisible, L'home sense ombra, L'homme sans ombre, L'uomo senza ombra, Maya Manithan, Mees ilma varjuta, Mož brez telesa, Muž bez stínu, Nematomas žmogus, Người Vô Hình, Njeriu i Padukshëm, O Homem Sem Sombra, O Homem Transparente, Omul invizibil, Αόρατο άγγιγμα, Людина-невидимка, Човек без Сянка, अनहोनी, インビジブル, Žmogus be šešėlio, Людина невидимка, 할로우맨, Czlowiek widmo, Человек невидимка, איש חלול

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hollow Man - Trailer
Hollow Man Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Sebastian Did you ever hear the one about Superman and Wonder Woman?
Matt Stop clowning around
Sebastian No come on this is a good one. Superman's flying around metropolis and he's horny as hell. He's checking out the rooftops and all of a sudden he sees Wonder Woman sunning herself on the roof of the Justice League. I mean she is lying there buck naked and spread eagle. Looks like she wants to get fucked right? So Superman starts thinking to himself, "Man I gotta get myself some of that wonderpussy." and then he realizes that he can fly down, do a little fast pumping and be gone before she even sees him. Because he's Superman. he's faster than a speeding bullet, right? So Superman, he swoops down, he fucks her so quick, she doesn't even see him. Wonderwoman sits up and says, "What the fuck was that?" and The Invisible Man says "I don't know but my asshole is killing me." That's funny right?
Matt hmm
Sebastian C'mon, guys. That's funny.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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