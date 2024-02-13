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Poster of Jurassic Triangle
3.2
Jurassic Triangle - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jurassic Triangle
3.2

Jurassic Triangle

, 2024
Jurassic Triangle
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Jurassic Triangle
3.2
Jurassic Triangle - Trailer
Jurassic Triangle  Trailer

Synopsis

A group of colleagues crash land on a mysterious island that they cannot escape. They discover they are not alone when they encounter an array of blood thirsty creatures and dinosaurs out to get them. Will they survive the island?

Cast

Chrissie Wunna
Chrissie Wunna
Phillipa
Darrell Griggs
Drew
Sian Altman
Beth
Andre Pierre
Jax
Connor Powles
Jason
Danielle Scott
Danielle Scott
Kia
Amelie Leroy
Sue
Rob Kirtley
Captain Rawson
Dorothea Jones
Jenny Carlisle
Faith Kiggundu
Linda
Toby Redpath
Issac
Director Victor De Almeida
Writer Harry Boxley
Composer James Cox
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 February 2024
World premiere 13 February 2024
Production Proportion Productions
Also known as
Jurassic Triangle, Jurassic zone, Saurussaar, The Lost Island, 侏罗纪三角

Film rating

3.2
Rate 11 votes
2.3 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Jurassic Triangle - Trailer
Jurassic Triangle Trailer
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