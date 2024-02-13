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Jurassic Triangle
3.2
Jurassic Triangle
, 2024
Jurassic Triangle
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
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3.2
Jurassic Triangle
Trailer
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Synopsis
A group of colleagues crash land on a mysterious island that they cannot escape. They discover they are not alone when they encounter an array of blood thirsty creatures and dinosaurs out to get them. Will they survive the island?
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Cast
Chrissie Wunna
Phillipa
Darrell Griggs
Drew
Sian Altman
Beth
Andre Pierre
Jax
Connor Powles
Jason
Danielle Scott
Kia
Amelie Leroy
Sue
Rob Kirtley
Captain Rawson
Dorothea Jones
Jenny Carlisle
Faith Kiggundu
Linda
Toby Redpath
Issac
Director
Victor De Almeida
Writer
Harry Boxley
Composer
James Cox
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
13 February 2024
World premiere
13 February 2024
Production
Proportion Productions
Also known as
Jurassic Triangle, Jurassic zone, Saurussaar, The Lost Island, 侏罗纪三角
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Film rating
3.2
Rate
11
votes
2.3
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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