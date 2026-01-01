Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Maskoun
Maskoun
Maskoun
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Horror
Country
Egypt / UAE / Lebanon
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2015
Also known as
Maskoun
Director
Sharif Abdunnur
Cast
Layal Syriani
Leila Ben Khalifa
Sharif Abdunnur
Jad Beyrouthy
Krystle Houiess
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.3
Rate
15
votes
4.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
