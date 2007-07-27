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Poster of Storm Warning
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Storm Warning
6.4

Storm Warning

, 2007
Storm Warning
Australia / Horror / 18+
Poster of Storm Warning
6.4

Cast

Nadia Farès
Nadia Farès
Pia
Mathew Wilkinson
Brett
Jonathan Oldham
Red Tracksuit Guy
Robert Taylor
Rob
John Brumpton
Poppy
David Lyons
David Lyons
Jimmy
Puss
Honky - Dog
Angelo von Möller
Kid
Director Jamie Blanks
Writer Everett De Roche
Composer Jamie Blanks
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 27 July 2007
Release date
6 December 2007 Russia Top Film Distribution
6 December 2007 Belarus
6 December 2007 Kazakhstan
17 January 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $260,346
Production Australian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC), Film Victoria, Darclight Films International
Also known as
Storm Warning, Insane, Alerta de tormenta, Aviso de Tempestade, Aviso de tormenta, Ölüm Fırtınası, Perdidos na Tempestade, Przed burzą, Storm Warnin, Storm Warning - Überleben kann tödlich sein, Storn warning, Thyella, Tormihoiatus, Θύελλα, Штормовое предупреждение, 스톰 워닝, Storm Warning - OZ - UR

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

Brett [close to breaking down] Poppy says women are only good for getting fucked... otherwise they fuck you
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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