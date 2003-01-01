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Poster of Psycho Santa
2.0
Kinoafisha Films Psycho Santa
2.0

Psycho Santa

, 2003
Psycho Santa
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Psycho Santa
2.0

Synopsis

While en route to a holiday gathering, young Ron teases his wife about the legend of a backwoods Santa with an axe to grind. However, when the legend comes to life, the Christmas bash turns into a holiday bloodbath!

Cast

Krystal Havens
Jason Barnes
Jeff Samford
Michelle Samford
Sequoia Rose Fuller
Rachel Michelle Gnapp
Director Peter Keir
Writer Peter Keir
Composer Steve Sessions
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 1 January 2003
Release date
1 January 2003 USA
Production Silver Dog Cinema
Also known as
Psycho Santa

Film rating

2.0
Rate 10 votes
2.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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