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Psycho Santa
2.0
Psycho Santa
, 2003
Psycho Santa
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
2.0
Synopsis
While en route to a holiday gathering, young Ron teases his wife about the legend of a backwoods Santa with an axe to grind. However, when the legend comes to life, the Christmas bash turns into a holiday bloodbath!
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Cast
Krystal Havens
Jason Barnes
Jeff Samford
Michelle Samford
Sequoia Rose Fuller
Rachel Michelle Gnapp
Director
Peter Keir
Writer
Peter Keir
Composer
Steve Sessions
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
1 January 2003
Release date
1 January 2003
USA
Production
Silver Dog Cinema
Also known as
Psycho Santa
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Film rating
2.0
Rate
10
votes
2.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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