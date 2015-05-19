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Poster of Cowboys vs Dinosaurs
2.8
Kinoafisha Films Cowboys vs Dinosaurs
2.8

Cowboys vs Dinosaurs

, 2015
Cowboys vs Dinosaurs
USA / Action, Adventure, Horror / 18+
Poster of Cowboys vs Dinosaurs
2.8

Synopsis

After an accidental explosion at a local mine, dinosaurs emerge from the rubble to terrorize a small western town. Now, a group of gunslingers must defend their home if anyone is going to survive in a battle of cowboys versus dinosaurs.

Cast

Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Trent
Rib Hillis
Rib Hillis
Val Walker
Vernon Wells
Vernon Wells
Marcus
Casey Fitzgerald
Sky
John Freeman
Sheriff Henry
Sara Malakul Lane
Sara Malakul Lane
Dr. Sinclair
Heather Foote
Jenny
Joe Josephson
Bartender
Mark Murphy
Foreman
Stephanie Michelle Bonner
Rhonda
Director Ari Novak
Writer Anthony Fankhauser, Rafael Jordan
Composer Christopher Cano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 19 May 2015
Release date
12 October 2015 Great Britain
19 May 2015 USA
Production Pixium Film Group
Also known as
Cowboys vs Dinosaurs, Cowboys versus dinozauri, Jurassic Hunters, Jurassic Huters, czyli dinozaury na Dzikim Zachodzie, Kaboid ja dinosaurused, Kaoubois Enadion Dinosavron, Kauboji protiv dinosaurusa, Kovbojové a dinosauři, Kowboje kontra dinozaury, Καουμπόις εναντίον δεινοσαύρων, Ковбои против динозавров, ジュラシック・ハンターズ

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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