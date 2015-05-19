After an accidental explosion at a local mine, dinosaurs emerge from the rubble to terrorize a small western town. Now, a group of gunslingers must defend their home if anyone is going to survive in a battle of cowboys versus dinosaurs.
Cowboys vs Dinosaurs, Cowboys versus dinozauri, Jurassic Hunters, Jurassic Huters, czyli dinozaury na Dzikim Zachodzie, Kaboid ja dinosaurused, Kaoubois Enadion Dinosavron, Kauboji protiv dinosaurusa, Kovbojové a dinosauři, Kowboje kontra dinozaury, Καουμπόις εναντίον δεινοσαύρων, Ковбои против динозавров, ジュラシック・ハンターズ
Film rating
2.8
Rate10 votes
2.8IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.