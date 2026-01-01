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Border Patrol
Border Patrol
Border Patrol
USA / Horror / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Director
Johannes Roberts
Writer
Philip Eisner
,
Noah Griffith
,
Gregg Hurwitz
,
Daniel Stewart
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Also known as
Border Patrol
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