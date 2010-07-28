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Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
5.7
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
, 2010
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp / Gosa 2
South Korea / Horror / 18+
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5.7
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
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Synopsis
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp is about a group of high school students and teachers who get locked in the school after the swimming instructor is murdered.
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Cast
Kim Soo-ro
Nam Bo-ra
Byeong-ok Kim
Chang-Wook Ji
Ah-Jin Choi
Park Eun-bin
Director
Seon-Dong Yu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
28 July 2010
Release date
28 July 2010
South Korea
Budget
1,100,000,000 KRW
Worldwide Gross
$5,198,289
Production
Core Contents Media
Also known as
Gosa 2, Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp, Death Bell 2, Death Bell 2 - Le Camp de la mort, Death Bell: Bloody Camp, Examen Mortel 2: Le Camp de la Mort, Hồi Chuông Tử Thần 2, Ölüm Zili 2: Kanlı Kamp, Смертельный звонок, コ死2, 考死2, 考死2：教学实习, 血之期中考2
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
15
votes
4.9
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