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Poster of Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
5.7
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
5.7

Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp

, 2010
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp / Gosa 2
South Korea / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
5.7
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp - trailer
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp  trailer

Synopsis

Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp is about a group of high school students and teachers who get locked in the school after the swimming instructor is murdered.

Cast

Kim Soo-ro
Nam Bo-ra
Byeong-ok Kim
Byeong-ok Kim
Chang-Wook Ji
Chang-Wook Ji
Ah-Jin Choi
Park Eun-bin
Director Seon-Dong Yu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 28 July 2010
Release date
28 July 2010 South Korea
Budget 1,100,000,000 KRW
Worldwide Gross $5,198,289
Production Core Contents Media
Also known as
Gosa 2, Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp, Death Bell 2, Death Bell 2 - Le Camp de la mort, Death Bell: Bloody Camp, Examen Mortel 2: Le Camp de la Mort, Hồi Chuông Tử Thần 2, Ölüm Zili 2: Kanlı Kamp, Смертельный звонок, コ死2, 考死2, 考死2：教学实习, 血之期中考2

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp - trailer
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp Trailer
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