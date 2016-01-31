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Poster of The Love Witch
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Love Witch
6.2

The Love Witch

, 2016
The Love Witch
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Love Witch
6.2

Synopsis

A modern-day witch uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her.

Cast

Samantha Robinson
Gian Keys
Laura Waddell
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Jared Sanford
Robert Seeley
Director Anna Biller
Writer Anna Biller
Composer Anna Biller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2016
Online premiere 10 March 2017
World premiere 31 January 2016
Release date
31 January 2016 Russia 18+
10 October 2017 Brazil
10 March 2017 Great Britain
10 March 2017 Ireland
31 January 2016 Kazakhstan
14 March 2024 Lithuania N16
26 October 2017 Portugal
7 July 2017 Spain
31 January 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $259,215
Production Anna Biller Productions
Also known as
The Love Witch, A Bruxa do Amor, A Feiticeira do Amor, Czarownica miłości, I magissa tou erota, Η μάγισσα του έρωτα, Ведьма любви, Відьма кохання, Љубавна вештица, ラブ・ウィッチ

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Elaine According to the experts, men are very fragile. They can get crushed down if you assert yourself in any way.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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