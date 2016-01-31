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6.2
Kinoafisha
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The Love Witch
6.2
The Love Witch
, 2016
The Love Witch
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
About
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6.2
Synopsis
A modern-day witch uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her.
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Cast
Samantha Robinson
Gian Keys
Laura Waddell
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Jared Sanford
Robert Seeley
Director
Anna Biller
Writer
Anna Biller
Composer
Anna Biller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2016
Online premiere
10 March 2017
World premiere
31 January 2016
Release date
31 January 2016
Russia
18+
10 October 2017
Brazil
10 March 2017
Great Britain
10 March 2017
Ireland
31 January 2016
Kazakhstan
14 March 2024
Lithuania
N16
26 October 2017
Portugal
7 July 2017
Spain
31 January 2016
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$259,215
Production
Anna Biller Productions
Also known as
The Love Witch, A Bruxa do Amor, A Feiticeira do Amor, Czarownica miłości, I magissa tou erota, Η μάγισσα του έρωτα, Ведьма любви, Відьма кохання, Љубавна вештица, ラブ・ウィッチ
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Elaine
According to the experts, men are very fragile. They can get crushed down if you assert yourself in any way.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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