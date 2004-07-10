Menu
Russian
Poster of Ginger Snaps Back
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Kinoafisha Films Ginger Snaps Back

Ginger Snaps Back

Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning 18+
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 10 July 2004
Release date
22 July 2010 Germany
10 July 2004 USA
MPAA R
Budget 3,500,000 CAD
Production 49 Films, Combustion, Lions Gate Films
Also known as
Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning, Ginger Snaps III: The Beginning, Ginger Snaps 3, Ginger Snaps III, Aullidos en la noche, Entre soeurs III: Le début, Fatalna Džindžer: Početak, Feroz 3: El inicio, Feroz: El inicio, Ginger kihvatab 3, Ginger Snaps : Aux origines du mal, Ginger Snaps III: Der Anfang, Ginger Snaps III: El origen, Ginger Snaps: The Prequel, Hellwolf: You Will Be Eaten Alive, I parea ton lykon, Licantropia, Moje sestra vlkodlak 3, Possuída: O Início, Transformare: Începutul, Vérszomj - A kezdet, Vérszomj: A kezdet, Wolfman, Zdjęcia Ginger III: Początek, Η παρέα των λύκων, Μεταμόρφωση 2, Рождение оборотня, Фатална Џинџер 3: Почетак, ウルフマン, 絕戰狼女
Director
Grant Harvey
Cast
Katharine Isabelle
Katharine Isabelle
Emily Perkins
Nathaniel Arcand
Nathaniel Arcand
Hugh Dillon
Hugh Dillon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ginger Snaps Back
Ginger Snaps 6.6
Ginger Snaps (2000)
Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed 6.4
Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed (2004)
American Mary 6.2
American Mary (2012)
How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town 5.5
How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town (2015)
Cursed 6.1
Cursed (2005)
Dog Soldiers 6.4
Dog Soldiers (2002)
May 6.6
May (2002)
Falling Angels 6.5
Falling Angels (2003)
Surveillance 6.7
Surveillance (2008)
See No Evil 2 4.6
See No Evil 2 (2014)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Perfect blue 29 October 2024, 14:29
Первый фильм понравился, надо и этот посмотреть
