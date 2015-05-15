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Poster of Area 51
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Area 51
4.7

Area 51

, 2013
Area 51
USA / Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror / 18+
Poster of Area 51
4.7

Synopsis

Three young conspiracy theorists attempt to uncover the mysteries of Area 51, the government's secret location rumored to have hosted encounters with alien beings. What they find at this hidden facility exposes unimaginable secrets.

Cast

Sandra Staggs
Ben Rovner
Ben
Wray Featherstone
Jamel King
Reid Warner
Reid
Darrin Bragg
Darrin
Jelena Nik
Jelena
Roy Abramsohn
Roy Abramsohn
Jim Nelson
Frank Novak
Frank Novak
Glenn Campbell
Glenn Campbell
Connie West
Little A'Le'Inn Waitress
James Decker
Kooky Rachel Local
Director Oren Peli
Writer Christopher Denham, Oren Peli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 15 May 2015
World premiere 15 May 2015
Release date
15 May 2015 Russia 16+
15 May 2015 Kazakhstan
15 May 2015 USA
15 May 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,556
Production Aramid Entertainment Fund, Blumhouse Productions, IM Global
Also known as
Area 51, Zone 51, 51-es körzet, 51区, Área 51, Khu Vực 51, Mistérios da Área 51, Periochi 51, Zona 51: Dosarele, Περιοχή 51, Зона 51, Област 51, Oblast 51, 51

Film rating

4.7
Rate 11 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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