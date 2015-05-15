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Area 51
4.7
Area 51
, 2013
Area 51
USA / Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror / 18+
About
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Filming locations
4.7
Synopsis
Three young conspiracy theorists attempt to uncover the mysteries of Area 51, the government's secret location rumored to have hosted encounters with alien beings. What they find at this hidden facility exposes unimaginable secrets.
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Cast
Sandra Staggs
Ben Rovner
Ben
Wray Featherstone
Jamel King
Reid Warner
Reid
Darrin Bragg
Darrin
Jelena Nik
Jelena
Roy Abramsohn
Jim Nelson
Frank Novak
Frank Novak
Glenn Campbell
Glenn Campbell
Connie West
Little A'Le'Inn Waitress
James Decker
Kooky Rachel Local
Director
Oren Peli
Writer
Christopher Denham
,
Oren Peli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
15 May 2015
World premiere
15 May 2015
Release date
15 May 2015
Russia
16+
15 May 2015
Kazakhstan
15 May 2015
USA
15 May 2015
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$7,556
Production
Aramid Entertainment Fund, Blumhouse Productions, IM Global
Also known as
Area 51, Zone 51, 51-es körzet, 51区, Área 51, Khu Vực 51, Mistérios da Área 51, Periochi 51, Zona 51: Dosarele, Περιοχή 51, Зона 51, Област 51, Oblast 51, 51
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
11
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Town local interviewee
Area 51, man. It's the 51st state.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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