5.8
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Cassadaga
Cassadaga
Cassadaga
18+
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
A deaf woman who resurrects the ghost of a murdered young woman is forced by the spirit to a serial killer who turns his female victims into marionette dolls.
Cassadaga
trailer с закадровым переводом
trailer с закадровым переводом
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
22 October 2011
Release date
31 May 2012
Russia
Кинопром
31 May 2012
Belarus
31 May 2012
Kazakhstan
22 October 2011
USA
31 May 2012
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$2,544
Production
Poiley Wood Entertainment, Cassadaga Film Production
Also known as
Cassadaga, Cassadaga - Hier lebt der Teufel, Cassadaga - Strefa duchów, Sát Nhân Cuồng Dâm, Кассадага, 操り人間
Director
Anthony DiBlasi
Cast
Louise Fletcher
Kevin Alejandro
Lucius Baston Jr.
Christina Bach
Kelen Coleman
Similar films for Cassadaga
4.0
Most Likely to Die
(2015)
5.3
Missionary
(2013)
6.9
Le Calendrier
(2021)
4.2
Extremity
(2018)
6.4
Haunter
(2013)
5.2
In Their Skin
(2012)
6.9
6 Souls
(2010)
6.2
Dread
(2009)
6.7
Red State
(2011)
7.0
Firestarter
(1984)
3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic
(1977)
5.8
5.2
IMDb
Cassadaga
Trailer с закадровым переводом
0
0
Cassadaga
Trailer
0
0
