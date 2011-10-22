Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cassadaga
Poster of Cassadaga
Poster of Cassadaga
Рейтинги
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Cassadaga

Cassadaga

Cassadaga 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A deaf woman who resurrects the ghost of a murdered young woman is forced by the spirit to a serial killer who turns his female victims into marionette dolls.
Cassadaga - trailer с закадровым переводом
Cassadaga  trailer с закадровым переводом
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 22 October 2011
Release date
31 May 2012 Russia Кинопром
31 May 2012 Belarus
31 May 2012 Kazakhstan
22 October 2011 USA
31 May 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,544
Production Poiley Wood Entertainment, Cassadaga Film Production
Also known as
Cassadaga, Cassadaga - Hier lebt der Teufel, Cassadaga - Strefa duchów, Sát Nhân Cuồng Dâm, Кассадага, 操り人間
Director
Anthony DiBlasi
Cast
Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher
Kevin Alejandro
Kevin Alejandro
Lucius Baston Jr.
Lucius Baston Jr.
Christina Bach
Kelen Coleman
Kelen Coleman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Cassadaga
Most Likely to Die 4.0
Most Likely to Die (2015)
Missionary 5.3
Missionary (2013)
Le Calendrier 6.9
Le Calendrier (2021)
Extremity 4.2
Extremity (2018)
Haunter 6.4
Haunter (2013)
In Their Skin 5.2
In Their Skin (2012)
6 Souls 6.9
6 Souls (2010)
Dread 6.2
Dread (2009)
Red State 6.7
Red State (2011)
Firestarter 7.0
Firestarter (1984)
Exorcist II: The Heretic 3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Cassadaga - trailer с закадровым переводом
Cassadaga Trailer с закадровым переводом
Cassadaga - trailer
Cassadaga Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more