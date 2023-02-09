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5.0
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Consecration
5.0
Consecration
, 2023
Consecration
Great Britain, USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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5.0
Consecration
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church's account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself.
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Cast
Jena Malone
Grace
Danny Huston
Ian Pirie
Janet Suzman
Mother Superior
Angela White
Valerie Sarruf
Female Patient
Godwin To
Patient's Husband
Will Keen
John
Thoren Ferguson
DCI Harris
Alexandra Lewis
Sister Beth
Steffan Cennydd
Michael
Kit Rakusen
Young Michael
Director
Christopher Smith
Writer
Laurie Cook
,
Christopher Smith
Composer
Nathan Halpern
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
24 November 2023
World premiere
9 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023
Russia
Централ Партнершип
23 March 2023
Azerbaijan
18+
22 June 2023
Greece
17 February 2023
Latvia
16+
24 February 2023
Lithuania
N16
27 July 2023
Mexico
B-15
28 April 2023
Poland
9 February 2023
Puerto Rico
R
16 January 2025
Thailand
15
23 February 2024
Turkey
16+
30 November 2023
UAE
TBC
10 February 2023
USA
R
24 February 2023
Viet Nam
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$2,409,963
Production
AGC Studios, Bigscope Films, Moonriver
Also known as
Consecration, El sacramento del diablo, La Consagración, Konsekracja, O Convento, O Sacramento do Diabo, Posvetitev, Pühitsemine, Ritüel, Thánh Vật Của Quỷ, Καθαγιασμός, Проклятие. Посвящение, 칸시크레이션
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
26
votes
5.2
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3796
In the Horror genre
473
In the Thriller genre
798
In films of Great Britain
289
In films of USA
2168
In films of 2023
249
Updated 20 February 2026
Film Trailers
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Consecration
Trailer
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0
Consecration
Dubbed trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Father Romero
Luckily, I have only two sins. Cake and coffee.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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