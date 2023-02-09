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Poster of Consecration
5.0
Consecration - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Consecration
5.0

Consecration

, 2023
Consecration
Great Britain, USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Consecration
5.0
Consecration - Trailer
Consecration  Trailer

Synopsis

After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church's account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself.

Cast

Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Grace
Danny Huston
Danny Huston
Ian Pirie
Ian Pirie
Janet Suzman
Janet Suzman
Mother Superior
Angela White
Angela White
Valerie Sarruf
Female Patient
Godwin To
Patient's Husband
Will Keen
John
Thoren Ferguson
DCI Harris
Alexandra Lewis
Sister Beth
Steffan Cennydd
Michael
Kit Rakusen
Kit Rakusen
Young Michael
Director Christopher Smith
Writer Laurie Cook, Christopher Smith
Composer Nathan Halpern
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 24 November 2023
World premiere 9 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023 Russia Централ Партнершип
23 March 2023 Azerbaijan 18+
22 June 2023 Greece
17 February 2023 Latvia 16+
24 February 2023 Lithuania N16
27 July 2023 Mexico B-15
28 April 2023 Poland
9 February 2023 Puerto Rico R
16 January 2025 Thailand 15
23 February 2024 Turkey 16+
30 November 2023 UAE TBC
10 February 2023 USA R
24 February 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,409,963
Production AGC Studios, Bigscope Films, Moonriver
Also known as
Consecration, El sacramento del diablo, La Consagración, Konsekracja, O Convento, O Sacramento do Diabo, Posvetitev, Pühitsemine, Ritüel, Thánh Vật Của Quỷ, Καθαγιασμός, Проклятие. Посвящение, 칸시크레이션

Film rating

5.0
Rate 26 votes
5.2 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3796 In the Horror genre  473 In the Thriller genre  798 In films of Great Britain  289 In films of USA  2168 In films of 2023  249
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Consecration - Trailer
Consecration Trailer
Consecration - Dubbed trailer
Consecration Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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