Poster of Sweetheart
1 poster
Sweetheart 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 15 October 2019
World premiere 28 January 2019
Release date
28 January 2019 Germany
MPAA PG-13
Production Blumhouse Productions, Engineer Productions
Also known as
Sweetheart, Adadaki Dehşet, Draga de ea, Dušo, Encanto, O Mistério da Ilha, Wyspa przetrwania, Дорогенька, Милая, 荒島甜心
Director
Justin Dillard
Cast
Kiersey Clemons
Emory Cohen
Hanna Mangan-Lawrence
Andrew Crawford
Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Quotes
[last lines]
Jenn [leaving a note] For a lot of my life, I've struggled with being believed. The truth doesn't always come with a receipt. Sometimes all we have is our word.
Jenn There's no way for me to show you the things that I can tell you. That there's a monster here taller than any man I've ever seen, twice as fast in water as it is on land, and it bleeds black blood. For a week I've run from it and hid from it, but not anymore. If you find this note, what's left of my body will either be on this island, or deep in a hole off the west shore. I hope this letter is enough for you to believe my story.
