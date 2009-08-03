Douglas J. Ames
Everybody has fears... now, what scares you?
Lillith Sullivan
Me.
Douglas J. Ames
You scare yourself?
Lillith Sullivan
Sometimes.
Douglas J. Ames
Why? What about yourself scares you?
Lillith Sullivan
I have bad thoughts.
Douglas J. Ames
About what?
Lillith Sullivan
People.
Douglas J. Ames
People in general or... certain people?
Lillith Sullivan
Certain people.
Douglas J. Ames
Like who?
Lillith Sullivan
You.
Douglas J. Ames
You have bad thoughts about me? Why?
Lillith Sullivan
I just do.
Douglas J. Ames
Did I do something or say something that upset you?
Lillith Sullivan
It's just... the way you are.
Douglas J. Ames
How am I?
Lillith Sullivan
Facile.
Douglas J. Ames
Facile? Pfff... do you even know what that means?
Lillith Sullivan
Easily comprehended, often lacking sincerity or depth. You're smug too... want me to tell you what that means?
Douglas J. Ames
Uhm, If I... seem smug or facile, I want...
Lillith Sullivan
Don't apologize.
Douglas J. Ames
Why not?
Lillith Sullivan
You're a grown-up... it's embarrassing.