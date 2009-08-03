Douglas J. Ames Everybody has fears... now, what scares you?

Lillith Sullivan Me.

Douglas J. Ames You scare yourself?

Lillith Sullivan Sometimes.

Douglas J. Ames Why? What about yourself scares you?

Lillith Sullivan I have bad thoughts.

Douglas J. Ames About what?

Lillith Sullivan People.

Douglas J. Ames People in general or... certain people?

Lillith Sullivan Certain people.

Douglas J. Ames Like who?

Lillith Sullivan You.

Douglas J. Ames You have bad thoughts about me? Why?

Lillith Sullivan I just do.

Douglas J. Ames Did I do something or say something that upset you?

Lillith Sullivan It's just... the way you are.

Douglas J. Ames How am I?

Lillith Sullivan Facile.

Douglas J. Ames Facile? Pfff... do you even know what that means?

Lillith Sullivan Easily comprehended, often lacking sincerity or depth. You're smug too... want me to tell you what that means?

Douglas J. Ames Uhm, If I... seem smug or facile, I want...

Lillith Sullivan Don't apologize.

Douglas J. Ames Why not?