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Poster of Case 39
6.8
Case 39 - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Case 39
6.8

Case 39

, 2009
Case 39
USA, Canada / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Case 39
6.8
Case 39 - Dubbed trailer
Case 39  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Emily Jenkins
Callum Keith Rennie
Edward Sullivan
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Doug
Georgia Craig
Cynthia Stevenson
Cynthia Stevenson
Nancy
Cindy Sungu
Philip Cabrita
Javier
J. Winston Carroll
Mary Black
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Suzanne Bastien
Colin Lawrence
Colin Lawrence
Director Christian Alvart
Writer Ray Wright
Composer Michl Britsch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2009
Online premiere 4 December 2009
World premiere 3 August 2009
Release date
3 September 2009 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
5 November 2009 Australia
3 September 2009 Belarus
13 August 2009 Brazil
9 March 2010 Denmark
21 August 2009 Germany
5 March 2010 Great Britain
5 March 2010 Ireland
3 September 2009 Kazakhstan
18 March 2010 Netherlands
14 January 2010 Portugal
13 August 2009 Romania 15
28 August 2009 Spain
13 August 2009 USA
3 September 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $26,000,000
Worldwide Gross $28,190,603
Production Paramount Vantage, Misher Films, Anonymous Content
Also known as
Case 39, Caso 39, Fall 39, Le cas 39, 39. Dosya, 39號特案, Byla 39, Cazul 39, Đứa Con Của Quỷ, Expediente 39, Parvandeye Shomareye 39, Primer st. 39, Prípad císlo 39, Przypadek 39, Slučaj 39, Tapaus 39, Védtelen gyermek, Ypothesi 39, Υπόθεση 39, Дело 39, Дело No39, Случај 39, Справа 39, ケース39, Vụ Án 39

Film rating

6.8
Rate 40 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2296 In the Horror genre  187 In the Thriller genre  451 In films of USA  1400 In films of Canada  35 In films of 2009  82
Updated 22 March 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Case 39 - Dubbed trailer
Case 39 Dubbed trailer
Case 39 - Dubbed clip
Case 39 Dubbed clip
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Quotes

Douglas J. Ames Everybody has fears... now, what scares you?
Lillith Sullivan Me.
Douglas J. Ames You scare yourself?
Lillith Sullivan Sometimes.
Douglas J. Ames Why? What about yourself scares you?
Lillith Sullivan I have bad thoughts.
Douglas J. Ames About what?
Lillith Sullivan People.
Douglas J. Ames People in general or... certain people?
Lillith Sullivan Certain people.
Douglas J. Ames Like who?
Lillith Sullivan You.
Douglas J. Ames You have bad thoughts about me? Why?
Lillith Sullivan I just do.
Douglas J. Ames Did I do something or say something that upset you?
Lillith Sullivan It's just... the way you are.
Douglas J. Ames How am I?
Lillith Sullivan Facile.
Douglas J. Ames Facile? Pfff... do you even know what that means?
Lillith Sullivan Easily comprehended, often lacking sincerity or depth. You're smug too... want me to tell you what that means?
Douglas J. Ames Uhm, If I... seem smug or facile, I want...
Lillith Sullivan Don't apologize.
Douglas J. Ames Why not?
Lillith Sullivan You're a grown-up... it's embarrassing.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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