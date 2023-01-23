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Poster of Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
6.6
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
6.6

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls

, 2023
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
6.6
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls - Trailer
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls  Trailer

Synopsis

Onyx joins a group of fellow occultists to attend a dark ritual at the mansion of their idol, Bartok. Suspecting Bartok’s nefarious intentions, Onyx is suddenly immersed in a world of monsters, mystery, and mayhem.

Cast

Jason Marsden
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Farrah
Barbara Crampton
Barbara Crampton
Nancy
Jeffrey Combs
Bartok the Great
Arden Myrin
Shelley
Terrence C. Carson
Mr. Duke
Melanie Chandra
Jesminder
Daniel Ross
Andrew Bowser
Onyx the Fortuitous
Rivkah Reyes
Mack
Ryan Stanger
Todd
Madison Reed Dudley
Meat Hut Customer 1
Director Andrew Bowser
Writer Andrew Bowser
Composer Matt Mahaffey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 November 2023
World premiere 23 January 2023
Worldwide Gross $182,021
Production Fortuitous Films
Also known as
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, Onyx, o Fortuito e o Talismã das Almas, Оникс Удачный и талисман душ, 幸运欧尼克斯和灵魂护身符

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls - Trailer
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls Trailer
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