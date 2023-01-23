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6.6
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Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
6.6
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
, 2023
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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6.6
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
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Synopsis
Onyx joins a group of fellow occultists to attend a dark ritual at the mansion of their idol, Bartok. Suspecting Bartok’s nefarious intentions, Onyx is suddenly immersed in a world of monsters, mystery, and mayhem.
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Cast
Jason Marsden
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Farrah
Barbara Crampton
Nancy
Jeffrey Combs
Bartok the Great
Arden Myrin
Shelley
Terrence C. Carson
Mr. Duke
Melanie Chandra
Jesminder
Daniel Ross
Andrew Bowser
Onyx the Fortuitous
Rivkah Reyes
Mack
Ryan Stanger
Todd
Madison Reed Dudley
Meat Hut Customer 1
Director
Andrew Bowser
Writer
Andrew Bowser
Composer
Matt Mahaffey
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
7 November 2023
World premiere
23 January 2023
Worldwide Gross
$182,021
Production
Fortuitous Films
Also known as
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, Onyx, o Fortuito e o Talismã das Almas, Оникс Удачный и талисман душ, 幸运欧尼克斯和灵魂护身符
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Updated 18 February 2026
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Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
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[repeated line]
Onyx the Fortuitous
I dunno.
Showtimes
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