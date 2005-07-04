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Poster of Noriko's Dinner Table
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Noriko's Dinner Table
7.1

Noriko's Dinner Table

, 2005
Noriko no shokutaku
Japan / Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of Noriko's Dinner Table
7.1

Synopsis

A teenager named Noriko Shimabara runs away from her family in Toyokawa, to meet Kumiko, the leader of an Internet BBS, Haikyo.com. She becomes involved with Kumiko's family circle, which grows darker after the mass suicide of 54 high school girls.

Cast

Tsugumi
Kumiko - Ueno Station 54
Yuriko Yoshitaka
Yuka Shimabara - Yôko
Sanae Miyata
Taeko Shimabara
Tamae Andô
Broken Dam
Ken Mitsuishi
Kazue Fukiishi
Noriko Shimabara - Mitsuko
Shirō Namiki
Ikeda - Tetsuzô's Friend
Yôko Mitsuya
Tangerine
Naoko Watanabe
Cripple #5
Kanehiro Ri
Chihiro Abe
Long Neck
Director Sion Sono
Writer Sion Sono
Composer Tomoki Hasegawa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 39 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 4 July 2005
Release date
23 September 2005 Japan
1 February 2007 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $7,810
Production Toho, Mother Ark Co. Ltd.
Also known as
Noriko no shokutaku, Noriko's Dinner Table, A Mesa de Jantar de Noriko, Cina lui Noriko, Norikin trpezarijski sto, Obedennyy stolik Noriko, Przy stole z Noriko, Suicide Circle 2, To deipno tis Noriko, Обеденный столик Норико, 紀子の食卓, 紀子之食桌, 紀子的餐桌, Le Testament de Noriko, 纪子的餐桌, Suicide Club 0

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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