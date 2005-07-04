A teenager named Noriko Shimabara runs away from her family in Toyokawa, to meet Kumiko, the leader of an Internet BBS, Haikyo.com. She becomes involved with Kumiko's family circle, which grows darker after the mass suicide of 54 high school girls.
Noriko no shokutaku, Noriko's Dinner Table, A Mesa de Jantar de Noriko, Cina lui Noriko, Norikin trpezarijski sto, Obedennyy stolik Noriko, Przy stole z Noriko, Suicide Circle 2, To deipno tis Noriko, Обеденный столик Норико, 紀子の食卓, 紀子之食桌, 紀子的餐桌, Le Testament de Noriko, 纪子的餐桌, Suicide Club 0
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Quotes
KumikoEveryone wants to be the champagne, not the glass. Everyone wants to be the flower, not the vase.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.