ProductionDimension Films, Distant Horizon, Neo Art & Logic
Also known as
Pulse, Puls, Pulss, Пульс, Epafi me tous nekrous, Impuls, Impuls ucigas, Latidos, Mezsgye, Nabız, Nỗi Ám Ảnh Tâm Linh, Puerta al Infierno, Pulsas, Pulsations, Pulse - A Última Dimensão, Pulse - Du bist tot bevor du stirbst!, Pulse - La puerta de los muertos, Pulse (Conexión), Pulse: mensajes del más allá, Utrip groze, Επαφή με τους νεκρούς, Пулс, パルス, 連鎖信, Pulso, Conexión
Douglas ZieglarThe last thing you want, the last thing you ever want is for them to get to you. 'Cause when they grab a hold, they will take your will to live. Everything that made you you is gone. You don't want to talk, you don't want to move. You're a shell.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.