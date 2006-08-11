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Poster of Pulse
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Pulse
6.0

Pulse

, 2006
Pulse
USA / Thriller, Horror, Mystery / 18+
Poster of Pulse
6.0

Synopsis

When their computer hacker friend accidentally channels a mysterious wireless signal, a group of co-eds rally to stop a terrifying evil from taking over the world.

Cast

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Mattie
Tate Hanyok
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Dexter
Christina Milian
Isabelle Fuentes
Rick Gonzalez
Rick Gonzalez
Stone
Jonathan Tucker
Jonathan Tucker
Josh
Amanda Tepe
Samm Levine
Tim
Riki Lindhome
Riki Lindhome
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Landlady
Ron Rifkin
Dr. Waterson
Joseph Gatt
Dark Figure
Director Jim Sonzero
Writer Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Wes Craven, Ray Wright
Composer Elia Cmiral
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 8 September 2006
World premiere 11 August 2006
Release date
17 August 2006 Russia Вест
17 August 2006 Belarus
11 October 2006 France
30 November 2006 Germany
8 September 2006 Italy
17 August 2006 Kazakhstan
22 August 2007 South Korea 15
11 August 2006 USA
17 August 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,500,000
Worldwide Gross $29,907,685
Production Dimension Films, Distant Horizon, Neo Art & Logic
Also known as
Pulse, Puls, Pulss, Пульс, Epafi me tous nekrous, Impuls, Impuls ucigas, Latidos, Mezsgye, Nabız, Nỗi Ám Ảnh Tâm Linh, Puerta al Infierno, Pulsas, Pulsations, Pulse - A Última Dimensão, Pulse - Du bist tot bevor du stirbst!, Pulse - La puerta de los muertos, Pulse (Conexión), Pulse: mensajes del más allá, Utrip groze, Επαφή με τους νεκρούς, Пулс, パルス, 連鎖信, Pulso, Conexión

Film rating

6.0
Rate 19 votes
4.7 IMDb
Write review

Quotes

Douglas Zieglar The last thing you want, the last thing you ever want is for them to get to you. 'Cause when they grab a hold, they will take your will to live. Everything that made you you is gone. You don't want to talk, you don't want to move. You're a shell.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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