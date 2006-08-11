The last thing you want, the last thing you ever want is for them to get to you. 'Cause when they grab a hold, they will take your will to live. Everything that made you you is gone. You don't want to talk, you don't want to move. You're a shell.

Douglas Zieglar The last thing you want, the last thing you ever want is for them to get to you. 'Cause when they grab a hold, they will take your will to live. Everything that made you you is gone. You don't want to talk, you don't want to move. You're a shell.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.