Poster of The Wailing
Poster of The Wailing
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Wailing

The Wailing

Goksung 18+
Synopsis

A stranger arrives in a little village and soon after a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman is drawn into the incident and is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 29 October 2016
World premiere 12 May 2016
Release date
22 December 2016 Brazil
12 May 2016 Canada R
6 July 2016 France
12 October 2017 Germany
25 November 2016 Great Britain
25 November 2016 Ireland
11 March 2017 Japan
6 October 2016 Netherlands
12 May 2016 South Korea
18 November 2016 Spain
3 June 2016 USA NR
Budget $6,420,000
Worldwide Gross $49,851,770
Production 20th Century Fox, Fox International Production, Side Mirror
Also known as
Gokseong, The Wailing, El extraño, El lamento, En presencia del diablo, O Lamento, En Présence du Diable, Gok-seong, Gok-sung, Goksung, Goksung - La presenza del diavolo, Jecaji, Kara Büyü, Kokszongi sirató, Kvílení, Lament, Satul blestemat, The Strangers, The Wailing: Die Besessenen, Tiếng Than, Verksmas, Ο θρήνος, Вопль, Крик, 哭声　コクソン, 哭聲
Director
Na Hong-jin
Cast
Kwak Do-won
Hwang Jung-min
Hwang Jung-min
Jun Kunimura
Jun Kunimura
Chun Woo-hee
Chun Woo-hee
Stills
