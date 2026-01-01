The Devil-Doll, La muñeca diabólica, A Boneca do Diabo, Die Teufelspuppe, A Boneca do Demônio, Az ördög babái, Ďábelská Loutka, Đavolska lutka, Diabelska lalka, Djævledukken, Djavolska lutka, Hämnden, Hevnen, Hirveä kosto, Koukles tis kolaseos, La bambola del diavolo, Les poupées du diable, Muñecas infernales, Muñecos infernales, The Witch of Timbuctoo, Κούκλες της κολάσεως, Дьявольская кукла, 悪魔の人形
Film rating
7.0
Rate14 votes
7IMDb
Quotes
Charles MatinThere'a a certain amusing irony in offering a man's own money for his capture. Fifty thousand francs? Why not?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.