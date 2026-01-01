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Poster of The Devil-Doll
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Devil-Doll
7.0

The Devil-Doll

, 1936
The Devil-Doll
USA / Sci-Fi, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Devil-Doll
7.0

Cast

Lionel Barrymore
Paul Lavond
Frank Lawton
Toto
Rafaela Ottiano
Malita
Robert Greig
Emil Coulvet
Maureen O'Sullivan
Lorraine Lavond
Lucy Beaumont
Mme. Lavond
Henry B. Walthall
Marcel
Grace Ford
Lachna
Pedro de Cordoba
Charles Matin
Arthur Hohl
Victor Radin
Director Tod Browning
Writer Erich von Stroheim, Garrett Fort, Guy Endore, Tod Browning
Composer Franz Waxman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 10 July 1936
Release date
6 August 1937 France
10 July 1936 USA
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Devil-Doll, La muñeca diabólica, A Boneca do Diabo, Die Teufelspuppe, A Boneca do Demônio, Az ördög babái, Ďábelská Loutka, Đavolska lutka, Diabelska lalka, Djævledukken, Djavolska lutka, Hämnden, Hevnen, Hirveä kosto, Koukles tis kolaseos, La bambola del diavolo, Les poupées du diable, Muñecas infernales, Muñecos infernales, The Witch of Timbuctoo, Κούκλες της κολάσεως, Дьявольская кукла, 悪魔の人形

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Charles Matin There'a a certain amusing irony in offering a man's own money for his capture. Fifty thousand francs? Why not?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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