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7.7
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Kunjamminis Hospital
7.7
Kunjamminis Hospital
, 2023
Kunjamminis Hospital
India / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
When a set of locally rooted characters set out to explore the after life, their humorous stories connect each other to bring justice to their journey beyond.
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Cast
Prakash Raj
Indrajith Sukumaran
Baburaj
Sudheer Paravoor
Binu Pappu
Mallika Sukumaran
Alexander Prasanth
Nyla Usha
Sarayu Mohan
James Eliya
Biju Sopanam
Director
Sanal Devan
Writer
Abhayakumar K.
,
Anil Kurian
Composer
Ranjin Raj
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
11 August 2023
Release date
11 August 2023
India
U
17 August 2023
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$10,310
Production
Wow Cinemas
Also known as
Kunjamminis Hospital
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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