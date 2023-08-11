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Poster of Kunjamminis Hospital
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Kunjamminis Hospital
7.7

Kunjamminis Hospital

, 2023
Kunjamminis Hospital
India / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Kunjamminis Hospital
7.7

Synopsis

When a set of locally rooted characters set out to explore the after life, their humorous stories connect each other to bring justice to their journey beyond.

Cast

Prakash Raj
Indrajith Sukumaran
Baburaj
Sudheer Paravoor
Binu Pappu
Mallika Sukumaran
Alexander Prasanth
Nyla Usha
Sarayu Mohan
James Eliya
Biju Sopanam
Director Sanal Devan
Writer Abhayakumar K., Anil Kurian
Composer Ranjin Raj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 11 August 2023
Release date
11 August 2023 India U
17 August 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $10,310
Production Wow Cinemas
Also known as
Kunjamminis Hospital

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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