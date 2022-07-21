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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Glorious
5.6
Glorious
, 2022
Glorious
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
5.6
Synopsis
After a breakup, Wes ends up at a remote rest stop. He finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure speaking from an adjacent stall. Soon Wes realizes he is involved in a situation more terrible than he could imagine.
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Cast
Ryan Kwanten
Wes
J.K. Simmons
Ghat
Sylvia Grace Crim
Brenda
André Lamar
Gary C.
Tordy Clark
Sharon the Trucker
Sarah Clark
Blonde Woman at Party
Katie Bacque
The Bear
Director
Rebekah McKendry
Writer
Todd Rigney
,
Joshua Hull
,
David Ian McKendry
Composer
Jonathan E. Hull
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 July 2022
World premiere
21 July 2022
Production
AMP International, FallBack Plan Productions, Eyevox Entertainment
Also known as
Glorious, Hiilgav, Великолепный, 글로리어스
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 22 January 2024
Stills
Quotes
Ghat
Your genitals are of no significance.
Wes
Well, you don't have to be mean about it!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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