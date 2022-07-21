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Poster of Glorious
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Glorious
5.6

Glorious

, 2022
Glorious
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Glorious
5.6

Synopsis

After a breakup, Wes ends up at a remote rest stop. He finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure speaking from an adjacent stall. Soon Wes realizes he is involved in a situation more terrible than he could imagine.

Cast

Ryan Kwanten
Ryan Kwanten
Wes
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Ghat
Sylvia Grace Crim
Brenda
André Lamar
Gary C.
Tordy Clark
Sharon the Trucker
Sarah Clark
Blonde Woman at Party
Katie Bacque
The Bear
Director Rebekah McKendry
Writer Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull, David Ian McKendry
Composer Jonathan E. Hull
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 July 2022
World premiere 21 July 2022
Production AMP International, FallBack Plan Productions, Eyevox Entertainment
Also known as
Glorious, Hiilgav, Великолепный, 글로리어스

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 22 January 2024

Quotes

Ghat Your genitals are of no significance.
Wes Well, you don't have to be mean about it!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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