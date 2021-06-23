Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Stoyan
Stoyan
Stoyan
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Thriller
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
23 June 2021
Release date
23 June 2021
Brazil
23 November 2022
Spain
Production
American Road Films, Gold Tower Producciones, Hache Producciones
Also known as
Stoyan
Director
Roberto Ruiz Céspedes
Cast
Marta Milans
Paulina Gálvez
Tristán Ulloa
James Shaw
Mariano Venancio
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Stoyan
5.4
Asher
(2018)
6.8
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them
(2014)
Film rating
5.8
Rate
14
votes
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree