Poster of Stoyan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stoyan

Stoyan

Stoyan 18+
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 23 June 2021
Release date
23 June 2021 Brazil
23 November 2022 Spain
Production American Road Films, Gold Tower Producciones, Hache Producciones
Also known as
Stoyan
Director
Roberto Ruiz Céspedes
Cast
Marta Milans
Marta Milans
Paulina Gálvez
Paulina Gálvez
Tristán Ulloa
James Shaw
Mariano Venancio
Cast and Crew
