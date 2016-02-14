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5.3
Kinoafisha
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Shelley
5.3
Shelley
, 2016
Shelley
Denmark / Horror, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.3
Synopsis
Louise and Kasper want to become parents but Louise is unable to have children. She seals a pact with her Romanian maid, Elena, to bear Louise's child, but things don't turn out as they planned.
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Cast
Ellen Dorrit Petersen
Louise
Cosmina Stratan
Elena
Björn Andrésen
Leo
Marianne Mortensen
Isabella
Peter Christoffersen
Kasper
Kenneth M. Christensen
Simon
Patricia Schumann
Nanna
Marlon Kindberg Bach
Sigurd
Director
Ali Abbasi
Writer
Maren Louise Käehne
,
Ali Abbasi
Composer
Martin Dirkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
14 February 2016
Release date
1 December 2016
Denmark
14 February 2016
Germany
Production
Profile Pictures, New Danish Screen, Film i Skåne
Also known as
Shelley, Шели, Шелли, マザーズ
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Louise
Well, there's more to this world than what you see. Why are you so skeptical?
Elena
I'm not skeptical.
Louise
Yes, you are.
Elena
I just don't believe it.
Louise
Go and watch some TV and make your brain melt!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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