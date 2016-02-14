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Poster of Shelley
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Shelley
5.3

Shelley

, 2016
Shelley
Denmark / Horror, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shelley
5.3

Synopsis

Louise and Kasper want to become parents but Louise is unable to have children. She seals a pact with her Romanian maid, Elena, to bear Louise's child, but things don't turn out as they planned.

Cast

Ellen Dorrit Petersen
Ellen Dorrit Petersen
Louise
Cosmina Stratan
Cosmina Stratan
Elena
Björn Andrésen
Leo
Marianne Mortensen
Isabella
Peter Christoffersen
Kasper
Kenneth M. Christensen
Simon
Patricia Schumann
Patricia Schumann
Nanna
Marlon Kindberg Bach
Sigurd
Director Ali Abbasi
Writer Maren Louise Käehne, Ali Abbasi
Composer Martin Dirkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 14 February 2016
Release date
1 December 2016 Denmark
14 February 2016 Germany
Production Profile Pictures, New Danish Screen, Film i Skåne
Also known as
Shelley, Шели, Шелли, マザーズ

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb

Quotes

Louise Well, there's more to this world than what you see. Why are you so skeptical?
Elena I'm not skeptical.
Louise Yes, you are.
Elena I just don't believe it.
Louise Go and watch some TV and make your brain melt!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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