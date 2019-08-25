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Poster of Entity Project
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Entity Project
4.0

Entity Project

, 2019
Entity Project
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Entity Project
4.0

Synopsis

A director and her friends renting a haunted house to capture paranormal events in order to prove it and become popular.

Cast

Stephanie Geiger
Sheleah Harris
Trisha
Carolina Levi
Gia Maulbeck
Valentina Ospina
Jandae Percem
Ken Raboy
Father James
Talisha Williams
Talisha
Director Jandae Percem
Writer Jandae Percem
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 25 August 2019
Production Oceans Filmworks
Also known as
Entity Project, Progetto Entità

Film rating

4.0
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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